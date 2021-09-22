Best Value ZenBusiness Founded in 2015

ZenBusiness is a newcomer but one of the most popular in the industry. Though it was only formed in 2015, this Texas-based business formation company has helped form thousands of businesses.

Their biggest strength is their pricing. Zen Business is affordable and well packed with features. Besides helping you form a company, ZenBusiness offers more additional services that will ensure your newly formed business remains in compliance with the state.

Formed in 2004, Incfile has been one of the most preferred limited liability company (LLC) formation services too. It boasts one of the company’s most experienced having helped more than half a million businesses in various ways.

What makes IncFile a favorite business formation service to many is its cheaper base package (Silver plan). Despite their cheaper services, the company is well packed with every feature that you would need to take your business off the ground.

The best LLC service between IncFile and ZenBusiness has been the most debated topic in the industry. Today we are here to clear the air and help you choose the best service between these two giants.

Our ZenBusiness vs InFile comparison focuses on:

Best pricing and value

Good track record

Common features

Best ease of use

Best LLC formation

Great customer support

Best registered agent service

Best speed of formation

ZenBusiness vs Incfile – Brand comparison details

Best Overall Pricing and Value: ZenBusiness

ZenBusiness

Overall, ZenBusiness is one of the cheapest services you will find in the market today. What makes it appealing to many entrepreneurs is the features offered in each of their packages.

ZenBusiness is the only LLC formation service that includes the 3 most vital features in all the three LLC formation packages. These features include LLC formation, a year of registered agent service for free, and a free operating agreement template. But that is not all, the packages also include a long list of features – probably more than any other service in the industry.

In addition to affordability, Zen business is efficient and boasts great customer support. Therefore, the company guarantees great value to both small and large business owners.

Incfile

The IncFile entry package is the cheapest you will find in the market. Their Silver package will form your LLC with only state fees and other minor expenses such as the address to pay.

In general, IncFile is a near excellent provider boasting of affordability, efficiency, and great customer support.

That said, IncFile has an entry package cheaper than that of ZenBusiness. ZenBusiness also boasts a slightly cheaper top package than the corresponding IncFile top package. What can separate these two services in this area is the features included in every package. In our opinion, ZenBusiness has a slight edge over IncFile.

Best Track Record & Experience: IncFile

ZenBusiness

ZenBusiness is a new company that opened its doors in 2015. Despite being fairly new, it has already helped form more than 10,000 businesses. Their customer feedback is outstanding. They have thousands of reviews online and nearly all of them are positive reviews.

Incfile

IncFile was formed in 2004 and has helped more than 500,000 entrepreneurs to form their businesses. The positive customer reviews outweigh the handful of negative reviews on most third-party sites.

That said, IncFile seems to have an edge when it comes to company experience. Besides, their customer feedback is closely matched with ZenBusiness having a slight edge.

Best Common Features: ZenBusiness

ZenBusiness

The company includes business formation, registered agent service, and free operating agreement templates in all of its packages. Other features included in each of their packages include name availability search and worry-free CPA assessment.

The two top packages, Pro and Premium, include additional features on top of what the Basic package offers. These include Employer Identification Number (EIN), worry-free guarantee, banking resolution, domain name registration, rush filing, and much more.

Incfile

Like ZenBusiness, IncFile also equips its base package with all the necessary services to help you form your LLC. These include preparation and filing of articles of organization, business name search, operating agreement, and a year free of registered agent service.

To get more features, you will have to upgrade to the Gold and Platinum package which are also affordable. These two packages will add features such as Employer Identification Number (EIN), custom operating agreement, banking resolution, domain name & business email, rush filing, and more.

ZenBusiness and IncFile are nearly identical in features offered. However, the free operation agreement in all the packages is a good reason to settle for ZenBusiness.

Best Customer Support: A tie

ZenBusiness

ZenBusiness has computer support available in three channels: phone, email, and web chat application. All three options are reliable and will connect you with an experienced and knowledgeable representative.

You are sure to get an email reply within a business day while phones and chats only take a few minutes. The best part, the company has extended availability time. The support team is available from Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Central time and Sundays from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m CST.

Incfile

IncFile has an extensive help center where you email your queries. In addition, you can reach out to the support team via a phone call from Monday to Friday from 5 AM to 7 PM PT.

We realize that the support team is available on Saturday from 7 AM to 4 PM PT as well.

These two companies are among the few that will offer you weekend availability. Meaning, if you want your issues addressed as they come, you don’t have to wait until Monday.

Best Ease of Use: IncFile

ZenBusiness

ZenBuziness has one of the easiest websites to navigate making their business formation process faster. After selecting the entity and your state of formation you can fill in your personal information. The only information required is your name, email, and phone number. After that, you select the formation package and select your orders.

However, you may meet a few upsells along the way. If you are not interested in them, you simply skip and move to the next order.

Incfile

IncFile’s website is user-friendly as well. The website doesn’t have a lot of upsells and therefore, will not consume much of your time. Besides, there is a dashboard that acts as an important store for an important document that you can access any time after forming your LLC.

However, I realized IncFile requires more detailed information than ZenBusiness. Their contact section has a mailing section that requires even street address and Zip code- so you are likely to spend more minutes on this page than that of ZenBusiness.

Best LLC Formation: ZenBusiness

ZenBusiness

ZenBusiness is no doubt the industry one of the best LLC formation services. Overall, it is the cheapest LLC formation service with well-packed features that you will find in the market.

Their best deal is their starter plan that includes important features at affordable pricing. The package will prepare and file your article of organization, offer registered agent service for one year free, and a free operating agreement template.

Incfile

IncFile has a base price that will leave you with only state filing fees to worry about. The free base package will prepare and file your articles of organization and serve as your registered agent service for one year free.

Even though IncFile will offer you these services for free with their base package, ZenBusiness’s base package includes a little more services making it the best deal.

Best Registered Agent Services: A tie

ZenBusiness

A registered agent is a mandatory requirement in the US when forming an LLC. This can be a person or a business entity. The registered agent is responsible for receiving important documents on behalf of your company then forwarding them to you.

The company will serve as your registered agent for 1 year free. Besides, their annual renewal charges for this service once the offer elapses are very reasonable.

Incfile

As mentioned before, IncFile is among the few LLC formation companies that will offer you a year of registered agent service for free. Their renewal fee for this service once the offer elapses is just the same as that of ZenBusiness. In other words, these two services are similar in this area.

Best Speed of Formation: IncFile

ZenBusiness

ZenBusiness choose to base their turnaround time on the package you purchase. Their starter package promises a 3-4 weeks turnaround. The Pro and Premium plan will process your documents in 1-2 weeks and 3-5 days respectively. However, you can opt for their expedited processing if you are in a hurry to have your application processed.

Incfile

IncFile bases its turnaround time on the state of formation processing speed. States have different processing speeds ranging from 1 day to several weeks. You can opt for their expedited processing service if your state of formation processing speed is slow.

That said, IncFile seems to be a better option if your state of formation has a faster processing speed.

Which Should You Choose?

Even after going through our ZenBusiness vs IncFile comparison, you may find it hard to have your pick because they are closely matched. Tha said…

Choose ZenBusiness if:

You are looking for an LLC service with a great overall value. They have an affordable base package and include essential features for starting a healthy LLC.

Choose Incfile if:

You are looking for an LLC service with the cheapest base package. The IncFile silver package will form your business for free, with only state filing fees to worry about.

Final thought

IncFile and ZenBusiness are beyond doubt the best LLC formation services you will find in the market today. However, based on ZenBusiness vs IncFile review, ZenBusiness guarantees a better value. Everyone will look for value in a product as the first priority. That is why we declare ZenBusiness the winner in this comparison. However, you will never go wrong with IncFile too.

Frequently Asked Questions

Which service has fewer upsells? IncFile has very few upsells. Though the company will ask you to upgrade y to a higher package, it is not as pushy as other services. On the other hand, ZenBusiness attempts more upsells than IncFile. However, they don’t go overboard with their upsells like LegalZoom. Do any of these services have refund policies? Zenbusiness vs Incfile aren’t great services when it comes to refunding policies. IncFile will charge a $30 cancellation fee and will only offer the refund only when you request before they send money to the state. ZenBusiness will charge $50 cancellation fees and offer a refund only if you request before the application is submitted to the state. Can I form an LLC on my own without a service? DIY LLC formation is the cheapest and this is what some business owners opt for. However, seeking the help of the best formation service such as ZenBusiness and IncFile will give you peace of mind. Does either of these services handle the New York publication service? ZenBusiness handles all state-specific compliance requirements including the New York publication service. IncFile on the other hand doesn’t offer this service. If you are forming your LLC in the states that require publication, ZenBusiness will be a great option. ZenBusiness vs IncFile: Which provider offers the best-registered agent service? This is one of the biggest strengths of IncFile and ZenBusiness. They both offer a 1 year of free registered agent service and are annual renewal fees of $119 at the time of this review. This is among the cheapest you will find in the market.