ZenBusiness Reviews 2021: Pricing, Ranked & Popular Alternatives

About the Brand

LLC formation is a very simple process. You fill an application form, and pay a filing fee, submit it for approval and start buying or selling as soon as you like.

If you’re looking for a flexible business structure, that combines the pass-through taxation of a partnership with the limited liability of a large entity, then ZenBusiness is one of the best LLC formation services to consider

Many business customers have been able to build their LLC entities from scratch using ZenBusiness, but is it really worth it?

Simply put, a limited liability company, LLC, is the smallest business structure. Unlike a large corporation or a multinational company, the structure of a limited liability company is flexible.

ZenBusiness’s popularity lies with its simplicity. In this ZenBusiness review, we’ll be analyzing the business concepts that ZenBusiness offers and we’ll be comparing it to other leading business formation services as well.

After checking out and ranking a number of LLC services, ZebBusiness topped the pack as the best-rated LLC formation service due to their excellent customer feedback and pricing. Our ZenBusiness review will consist of the business formation provider’s features, packages, advantages, and much more.

ZenBusiness’s Advantages

Best Overall Value ZenBusiness Low prices and great value for money

Here are some of the reasons most customers consider ZenBusiness the best LLC service

Affordability

ZenBusiness is one of the most affordable LLC services currently in the market with pricing that starts at a pocket-friendly $39, which is suitable for small business owners. This is a whopping $60 less than its nearest competitor, LeganZoom, one of the market leaders with higher price points.

When it comes to the process of LLC formation, entrepreneurs want a process that is both exciting and approachable. As opposed to some other services that can be quite unfriendly and scare off or trick the user into buying add-on services, ZenBusiness grants optional features and services in a tasteful way.

Positive Customer Reviews

The best way to gauge a product when it comes to quality is through customer feedback. ZenBusiness has attracted hundreds of reviews and almost all of them are positive.

Annual Report Filing

In an effort to walk with you during those early days of formation, ZenBusiness offers to take care of an annual report filing including additional maintenance. This is what they refer to as Worry Free Guarantee which is included in the Pro package.

Socially Conscious

What makes ZenBusiness truly stand out is its socially conscious attributes. ZenBusiness is focused on doing good while it grows with your business.

ZenBusiness has a partnership with Kiva.org, which helps lift people out of poverty through finance lending and small loans to help women, and minority-owned businesses get off the ground.

No Need For Lawyers

ZenBusiness makes legal filing straightforward and easy. You can easily prepare the forms and file your own business documents.

ZenBusiness A-La-.Carte

One of the greatest of advantages LLC is the ability to build your own package service, which allows you flexibility and freedom. ZenBusiness offers you a unique build-your-own package service.

ZenBusiness provides prompt customer service through email, chat support, and phone. Their reps give accurate and timely feedback.

If you’ve any questions, you can email or call the specialist. You won’t wait for long before you receive accurate feedback. It’s one of the reasons customers praise this company.

Decent Customer Reviews

Although ZenBusiness cannot match name recognition with some of its competitors, this llc service has plenty of customer reviews (both positive and negative) across the internet.

For starters, ZenBusiness ranks 4.7 out of 5 stars from Trustpilot, and 4.8 out of 5 stars from Google. They have good customer reviews on these platforms.

ZenBusiness LLC Formation Packages

When incorporating online, ZenBusiness offers three different packages. In this section, let’s have a look at how these company formation packages differ, and what kind of businessmen each one of them should appeal to.

Here’s a detailed analysis of each ZenBusiness incorporation package:

ZenBusiness has a 3-package pricing plan that’s comprehensive and straightforward.

Starter Pack Pro Premium

Starter Pack

The Starter Package begins with the basic formation, then adds registered agent service to offer a well-crafted offering. Every company needs to identify a registered agent to remain compliant with the state government, since your agent acts as an important conduit and receives important document issues on behalf of your business.

If you opt for the Starter Package for your business, ZenBusiness will act as your registered agent service provider, solving one problem from your startup to-do-list.

In addition, ZenBusiness will provide you with a customizable bylaws form to enable you to describe the ownership structure of your business, together with a risk-free assessment with a member of their office. You’ll need to pay state fees as well.

Pro Package

If you’re an entrepreneur looking for advanced features to assist with the formation and operation of your business, then Pro Package is for you.

When you opt for the Pro Package, ZenBusiness adds generous portions to your order, for instance a banking resolution and a federal tax ID number (EIN) from the IRS.

An EIN acts like a social security number for a business organization, and it allows you to open a business bank account, pay taxes and hire employees and many others.

You will also receive ZenBusiness Worry Free Guarantee, which is their version of a managed annual report and compliance management service.

Each year, ZenBusiness prepares and files your annual report. Finally the incorporation speed for Pro Package clocks in at around 1-2 weeks.

Premium Package

Frankly and in our view, ZenBusiness Premium Package delivers little in terms of value and very little when it comes to actual practicability. And the price points alone are not exactly friendly for new entrepreneurs.

But as if to offer a token of consolation, the Premium Package comes with a domain registration and a privacy feature to keep your data private when registering a domain. In other words, your business website will be up and running with this package.

ZenBusiness Service Review

Registering a new business can be a tedious and time-consuming experience, even if it isn’t necessarily the hardest thing you’ll do as a budding entrepreneur.

Despite the fact that Zen Business is one of the youngest companies in the LLC formation industry, their staff have carved a niche for Zen Business in this crowded marketplace due in large to their expertise in technology. They use automation to complete a myriad of business services, which enables them to offer lower rates than their competitors.

Here’s why we think ZenBusiness is the best LLC service for companies seeking name registration and other services:

They give you the option to build your own plan

They conduct a free business name search

You can chat with their customer care through live chat

They offer a one-year free registered agent service

They give you access to a personalized dashboard

They’re 100 percent transparent about pricing and have no hidden charges.

Is ZenBusiness Right For You?

After ranking and reviewing all the best LLC formation services, ZenBusiness stood out as the best LLC service in 2020 due to its excellent customer feedback and pricing.

They offer superior features than their competitors.

Pricing

At Starter package, plus state fees, ZenBusiness will inaugurate your LLC with the following features:

Search of your business name

Prepare and file your articles of organization

Register agent service and

Operating Agreement.

We give them a score of 5 as we think their services of their LLC formation packages are good.

Customer Support

The staff at ZenBusiness are prompt, friendly, knowledgeable, and helpful. Whether you use email, phone, or chat option, you'll receive prompt and accurate customer support.

Included Features

ZenBusiness has excellent features that business formation services don't deliver, such as: an Operating Agreement Template, A Banking Resolution Template, an Employer ID Number (EIN) and a Rush Filing Speed.

Ease of Use

ZenBusiness host of preselected packages offer useful bundles that are easy to use and can save customers money and time when forming an LLC. Use your logins to navigate its easy to use business website and pick the business formation services you need to start.

Value

When it comes to value for money, ZenBusiness is the only business formation service that offers 3 important features: free registered agent service, free operating agreement and llc formation. And with all that, they offer a 20 percent off discount, making their service good value for money.

ZenBusiness’s ability to gather customer feedback is one of its greatest assets.

ZenBusiness Disadvantages

The ZenBusiness website can be difficult to navigate due to the number of screens and steps involved in the business formation process.

They’ve only been around for a few years, therefore, lack brand recognition.

ZenBusiness turnaround time is difficult to pin down. In one instance, they may advertise that their LLC will be formed between 1-2 weeks.

However, when you form an LLC in a different city, it can take a mere 3 days. It’s great to have an LLC formed faster but it helps to have clarity on the timeline.

ZenBusiness offers a range of features that aren’t necessarily helpful to new entrepreneurs looking for help filing business formation documents.

Their recurring fee for some of the packages after buying a year’s subscription is not a good user experience.

Conclusion

As you can see, ZenBusiness reviews show that it is the ideal LLC formation service provider for new businesses seeking registration. What makes ZenBusiness stand out is its value-packed packages with well-balanced features and superior customer service.