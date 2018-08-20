Compelo - latest news, features and insight on influencers and innovators within business is using cookies

20 Aug 2018

Will Smith is trying to help save the world – this time through ‘ethical’ brand Just Water

By Dan Robinson
By

Just Water, founded by Will and Jaden Smith in 2015, uses bottles made from 82% renewable resources - and has now landed in the UK

Just Water Will Smith3

Will Smith took on the role as a Boots customer assistant to launch his ethical brand Just Water in the UK (Credit: Facebook/Just Water)

He’s fought aliens, robots and zombies in his films – now Will Smith is taking on climate change with an eco-conscious water brand that has now arrived in Britain. The Hollywood A-lister and his son Jaden Smith branched out their American-based company Just Water, which uses sustainable packaging, into the UK this week.

The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air star was even on hand to hand out signed bottles at a Boots store in Westfield’s White City shopping centre in London yesterday.

Smith, who wore a Boots badge as he stepped into the role of customer assistant, said: “While Jaden was surfing as a young kid, some plastic water bottles floated by him and he soon realised that they were dirtying our oceans and killing the environment.

“He was immediately motivated to do something to save our planet – our future – and with that wish, Just Water was born.”

Just Water, Will Smith
Will Smith launched Just Water in the UK by handing out signed bottles at a Boots store in London

How Just Water aims to save the planet

Just Water is the first brand that forms part of Just Goods, founded by 20-year-old Jaden in 2015 with his dad playing a key part in the business.

The group, also backed by musicians Calvin Harris and Queen Latifah, says it is dedicated to producing responsibly-sourced products contained in sustainable packaging.

The water brand offers 100% spring water ethically sourced from upstate New York and packaged in a bottle made from 82% renewable resources.

Just Water
Just Water’s packaging uses 100% renewable sources

It means most of the materials used to make the bottle start out as plants, while the packaging is recyclable throughout the UK in either kerbside collections outside homes and businesses or bring banks located in public spaces.

It also aims to create an “environmental and social value” along the supply chain through partnerships with environmental non-profits, scientists, innovators, universities, event organisers and community project leaders.


Just Water is sold at more than 10,000 retail outlets in North America and is now available in the UK at 800 Boots stores, where it is part of the retailer’s £3.39 meal deal, and supermarket Whole Foods Market.

It will be bottled in Northern Ireland and costs £1.29 for a 500ml bottle.

Boots embraces Just Water innovation

The Smith family said they are dedicated to growing Just into a robust business that will aim to accomplish After Earth actor Jaden’s original goal of reducing plastic pollution.

He said: “By partnering with a retailer like Boots, it’s exciting that so many people across the UK can feel like they are giving back to the environment by drinking Just.

“Boots shares the same values as Just through its social responsibility and dedication to sustainability and I’m excited to work with it for the UK launch.”

Matt Graham, senior buying manager for food and wellness at Boots UK, added: “At Boots UK, we’re committed to delivering more sustainable products for our customers and we continue to explore various innovative solutions.

Will Smith, Just Water
Will Smith with Boots staff at the UK launch of Just Water

“We’re thrilled to be introducing Just Water to 800 of our stores as it has strong packaging sustainability credentials, which we know will resonate strongly with our customers.

“The launch will be an exciting entry into the UK market, and we’re pleased to be offering it as part of our market-leading meal deal range.”

