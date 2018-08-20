20 ways to beat jet lag: How to fly long-haul and not pay for it

Avoiding alcohol, drinking plenty of water and exercising during the flight have been identified as some of the best ways to beat jet lag, according to a new survey of 2,000 UK adults

For those used to a businessperson’s jet-setting lifestyle, the troubles of constant flights messing up the body clock and costing hours of sleep are are well-known. But a new study has recognised this problem and identified 20 ways to beat jet lag.

Fruit supplier Love Fresh Cherries‘ survey of 2,000 UK adults who have experienced jet lag found that more than eight in ten have struggled with severe fatigue after a long-haul flight.

The report also showed 44% have been unable to sleep the night after returning from a different time zone, while on average it takes more than three days to return to normal after flying long-haul and has cost those polled nine hours of sleep.

And the negative effects can seep into the working day as well, with almost half of respondents admitting jet lag makes them more irritable and 16% saying they’ve had to phone in sick due to exhaustion.

Registered nutritionist Anita Bean said: “Jet lag occurs when your internal body clock becomes disrupted due to crossing time zones.

“The main symptoms include fatigue, insomnia, digestive problems, appetite changes and concentration and memory problems.

“There’s no cure for jet lag but there are steps you can take before, during and after the flight to help minimise the effects.”

Top 20 ways to beat jet lag

1. Force yourself to stay awake until bedtime when you get home

2. Sleep as much as possible on the flight

3. Walk around on the plane

4. Avoid alcohol on the plane

5. Drink more water than usual on the plane, and following the flight

6. Make sure to stay in general good physical fitness before travel

7. Avoid caffeine on the plane

8. Do exercises on the plane

9. Keep your watch set to your home/normal time when on holiday

10. Avoid alcohol when you get home

11. Take extra vitamins / supplements before, during or after the flight

12. Eat lots of fresh fruit and vegetables on the plane

13. Avoid caffeine when you get home

14. Eat ginger before, during or after the flight

15. Exercise more following the flight

16. Take sleeping pills when you can’t sleep

17. Force yourself back to work early after the flight

18. Eat goji berries before, during or after the flight

19. Eat cherries before, during or after the flight

20. Arrange parties/social occasions to force yourself to stay active after the flight