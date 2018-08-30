UK space sector: Five key projects readying Britain for take-off

From addressing the increasing amount of space debris orbiting our planet to using satellites to support the roll-out of electric vehicles, the UK space sector is finally trying to make an impact

While it doesn’t have the pedigree of other space-faring nations, the UK space sector is now moving closer to launch.

It’s currently valued at roughly £170bn, triple what it was in 2000, with overall annual turnover now reaching £15bn off the back of widespread public sector backing.

While it doesn’t have the pedigree of countries like the United States, Russia and China, Britain accounts for 40% of all small satellites currently in orbit.

And the ground has been laid for the private sector to become more involved, too, with the UK government earlier this year passing the Space Industry Bill.

This will enable British businesses to compete in the country’s first commercial space race, giving them much more accessibility to the industry in a bid to accelerate its continued progress.

Looking ahead, the government plans to have the UK space sector account for 10% of the global space market by 2030, up from about 7% by current estimates.

We look at some of the key funding initiatives and new technologies in the works that are setting Britain on a pathway to the stars.

UK space sector: Post-Brexit security

The UK government announced on 29 August it will allocate £95m of the £3bn Brexit readiness fund to be used to design a national alternative to the EU’s Galileo satellite system.

Satellite navigation systems such as GPS are key to multiple industries, as well as consumers in general, but without any guarantee that the UK will be involved with EU’s Galileo system, it could be in danger of becoming irrelevant in the market.

The British government has publicly stated that it plans to remain in collaboration with the EU on all space projects, but with the new investment it will be able to develop its own system as well.

The UK Space Agency is leading the work on what will be known as the British Global Navigation Satellite System.

UK space sector: Clearing up orbiting debris

The RemoveDEBRIS mission, which is led by the University of Surrey, is soon to begin experiments in orbit after having been announced in June this year.

With manufacturing help from the world’s leading small satellite provider Surrey Satellite Technology and French aerospace corporation Airbus, it will act as one of the world’s first attempts to address the increasing amount of space debris orbiting our planet.

Some pieces of this debris travels faster than a bullet in motion, and posing a threat to satellites as well as the International Space Station itself.

Once complete, the RemoveDEBRIS mission will capture this debris using a net and a harpoon, before deploying a drag sail that will pull it back into the Earth’s atmosphere – a process which burns the unwanted junk.

UK space sector: Monitoring illegal mining

The UK Industrial Strategy, which sets out the need to combine the country’s research with its private sector, includes many space-orientated ventures.

Once of which is the government grant of £3.3m provided to Didcot-based tech firm Satellite Applications Catapult, which is developing space-enabled monitoring technology to track illegal gold mining in Colombia.

The company is seeking to improve the detection capabilities of existing satellite monitoring systems to better identify illegal mining operations in remote, heavily forested areas of the country.

The project will also involve machine-learning techniques, which will show illegal mining patterns in an effort to give law enforcement an edge.

UK space sector: Exporting to growing markets

Last month, International Trade Secretary Dr Liam Fox announced plans to target two of the world’s fast growing economies with a £1.5bn space export campaign.

It aims to have the US and India use more specialist British products in their respective space programmes and projects.

Dr Fox said: “We need to be reaching new markets with huge potential like India and the US, and we’ll achieve this through our new space exports programme.

“With over a third of its business coming through overseas sales, the space sector is a great example of the benefits of seizing global opportunities, which in turn create jobs back home.”

UK space sector: Supporting electric vehicles

In March this year, UK science minister Sam Gyimah announced a scheme to use satellite capabilities to support the roll out of electric vehicle charging points.

The project will involve a collaboration between geospatial specialists Energeo and Bournemouth Borough Council, which together will use satellite imagery and data to create an interactive map-based interface.

This will in turn allow the council to quickly identify specific charging points that require maintenance or repair, as well as give them the ability to track frequency of use and highlight potential obstructions.

Mr Gyimah said: “This project demonstrates the potential of satellite technology to benefit life on Earth with innovative solutions to various challenges.

“As set out in our Industrial Strategy, the UK Space Agency is working together with industry to ensure the UK thrives in the commercial space age.”