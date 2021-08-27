Best Trademark Reviews 2021: How to Do a Trademark Search

Legalzoom

Subscribe to Legalzoom trademark service's hire package and rest assured a lawyer will do everything for you. Legalzoom has a straightforward interface

LegalZoom help establish an attorney-client relationship

They also guarantee a great customer support LegalZoom prices are on the high end

Not strictly designed for TM service

Even though Legalzoom is not among the best-priced online trademark registration providers, they offer subscription options.The basic package where you answer all the important questions, do basic trademark searches with Legalzoom guides and have them proofread, and file a trademark application for you. The surest option with a little bit higher filing fee is having Legalzoom attorneys do everything on your behalf.

Apart from the packages, the company has invested heavily in improving its website and customer support. They use simple questionnaires and cookies to gather information about you and use the information to constantly improve their website.

RocketLawyer

For a business owner looking for an experienced trademark service provider, Rocket Lawyer has helped millions of entrepreneurs in various ways. Have a custom package

Boats a lot of experience in the industry

Offer rush filing On the expensive end of the industry

Handle large number of clients

Though it is on the expensive end in the industry, Rocket Lawyer can customize their packages to suit your needs. You can either choose from the basic package that offers simple trademark application services like trademark search or a higher package that offers trademark attorney consultation and rush filing.

Rocket Lawyer offers various communication options including a phone number on their website. Besides, the provider boasts a great user experience yet still dedicated to improving their site by the use of cookies. Given the high volume of businesses they have served, it is not a surprise they enjoy a consumer rating of 4.6 stars on Trustpilot.

MyCorporation

For a business owner who is not interested in legal advice, MyCorporation is here to register your trademark inexpensively. Is affordable

Great customer support

Quick turn around They don’t provide legal advice

MyCorporation does not provide legal or financial advice and that explains why they offer cheaper trademark-related services compared to providers that are geared towards attorney trademark services. Despite their cheaper charges, MyCorp guarantees one of the most comprehensive direct hit searches of the USPTO (Federal United States Patent and Trademark Office) database in the industry.

Their other biggest win is a user-friendly interface that guarantees a faster trademark application process. Through the use of cookies, the provider can analyze web traffic and determine where to adjust. This has earned them higher star ratings among various clients.

Incfile

Have your business formed for free and then enjoy affordable trademark applications with this provider. Free business formation

User-friendly interface

Ofer rush filing They don’t offer attorney advice

Just 2.9 stars online rating

IncFile offers a comprehensive search of the USPTO database, professional preparation, a 100% satisfaction guarantee, and many other trademark-related services. The provider offers enough guidance on their user-friendly interface and is dedicated to improving their site by the use of cookies to analyze it and make adjustments.

Besides, IncFile offers various channels of communication on their website, including Phone number, live chat and email. However, at the time of our review, they only had 2.9 stars rating on Trustpilot. This simply means that consumers are not finding IncFile a great option to file a trademark.

TrademarkPlus

TrademarkPlus specializes in trademark services and has a lot of knowledgeable professionals in this sector than many legal warehouses. Affordable

Offer comprehensive analytical trademark search results

Excellent customer support Does not provide attorney advice

They don’t offer great feedback

This provider offers you two subscription search options that are charged at very generous prices. These include the Worldwide & U.S search and Standard Trademark Registration. The packages guarantee search results of all the pending and registered United states Federal, and United states common law sources, etc.

Though they don’t offer legal advice, they will connect you with an experienced trademark attorney in a situation where you are issued a trade Office Action Letter of rejection of your filed trademark application. The attorney will present your options and give you a response from USPTO.

Though the provider respects your privacy, they gather certain information about you by use of cookies and other materials to help improve their website.

Trademark Engine

Looking for the cheapest and most comprehensive TM applications service, here is a great deal. They offer affordable packages

They offer faster trademark search Does not offer enough information on their website

Not enough positive online clients reviews

Trademark Engine makes its services affordable to everyone by offering three trademark application packages all packed with attractive features.

The basic package comes with a direct-Hit Search of the Federal USPTO database, professional preparation, Secure Online Account, 100% Satisfaction Guarantee, and Lifetime Customer Support among others.

For more advanced features including expedited processing, subscribe to the Standard and Deluxe TM registration packages. Lastly, the provider enjoys a good reputation among clients. At the time of our review, the provider had 4.49 stars rating on Trustpilot.