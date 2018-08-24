T-Mobile data breach affects two million customers in the US

The compromised details in the T-Mobile data breach included names, zip codes, phone numbers and account numbers of customers in the United States – but did not affect more sensitive information like financial data, passwords or social security numbers

About two million customer IDs were stolen by hackers in a T-Mobile data breach, the telecoms giant has revealed.

The compromised details included names, zip codes, phone numbers and account numbers of customers in the United States – but did not affect more sensitive information like financial data, passwords or social security numbers.

A T-Mobile spokesperson told Vice the breach affected slightly less than 3% of its 77 million customers, who will be contacted by text message.

The company said the breach of its servers by an “international group” of hackers was shut down within hours of it being detected on Monday morning (20 August).

T-Mobile data breach explained

In a letter to customers published on its website, T-Mobile said: “On August 20, our cyber security team discovered and shut down an unauthorised access to certain information, including yours, and we promptly reported it to authorities.

“None of your financial data (including credit card information) or social security numbers were involved, and no passwords were compromised.

“However, you should know that some of your personal information may have been exposed, which may have included one or more of the following: name, billing zip code, phone number, email address, account number and account type (prepaid or postpaid).”

The company added: “We take the security of your information very seriously and have a number of safeguards in place to protect your personal information from unauthorised access.

“We truly regret that this incident occurred and are so sorry for any inconvenience this has caused you.”

T-Mobile data breach follows a fruitful year for hackers

The T-Mobile data breach is just the latest intrusion into a major organisation’s servers this year.

Other firms that have fallen victim to hackers include Adidas, Costa, Dixons Carphone, Ticketmaster, Fortnum & Mason, Facebook, SingHealth and US Homeland Security.

T-Mobile is owned by German telecoms company Deutsche Telekom AG, with operations in the US and across Europe, where it has different brand named – such as EE in the UK following a merger with Orange in 2010.