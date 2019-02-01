Here we break down the sponsorship value of the 2019 Super Bowl finalists, with analysis from sports marketing intelligence firm Sportcal‘s head of sponsorship Conrad Wiacek

With last year’s event drawing more than a 100 million viewers, the Super Bowl 2019 sponsors will be hoping this year’s fixture garners just as much attention.

The Los Angeles Rams and New England Patriots are to do battle at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, on 3 February.

Here we breakdown the Super Bowl 2019 sponsors values for both teams, who between them have attracted the likes of Uber, Wells Fargo and JetBlue Airways.

Super Bowl 2019 sponsors

Los Angeles Rams – $24m total partnership value

The Los Angeles Rams’ biggest sponsorship deal is with South Korean automotive giant Hyundai, which is worth $3m (£2.3m) annually and dates back three years.

The team’s partnerships with American Airlines and US multinational financial services firm Wells Fargo also bring them $2.5m (£1.9m) each, with both having first been inked in 2016 and renewed each year through to 2019.

Additionally, they have $2m (£1.5m) sponsorships with US restaurant chain Pizza Hut as well as alcoholic drinks brands Corona Extra and Bud Light.

Sports marketing intelligence firm Sportcal‘s head of sponsorship Conrad Wiacek said: “While football fans in St Louis aren’t happy, from a commercial point of view moving the Rams to Los Angeles has been nothing but positive for the franchise and its owner Stan Kroenke.

“New commercial deals with the likes of AT&T and Hyundai highlights the big market appeal of LA, which will only be enhanced with the opening of the new LA Stadium at Hollywood Park (due to open in 2020).

“A Super Bowl victory would certainly help with getting fans more engaged with the team in its new home.”

Mr Kroenke is one of the richest NFL team owners with an estimated wealth of $8.3bn (£6.5bn), which he earned primarily as a real estate developer.

After returning the franchise from St Louis to LA in 2015, its worth is now estimated by Forbes to be about $3bn (£2.3bn) – more than twice what it was valued four years ago.

New England Patriots – $16.4m total partnership value

Car ride app Uber and US-based Cross Insurance are the New England Patriots’ most lucrative sponsors for 2019, providing $2.4m (£1.8m) and $2.5m (£1.9m) deals for the team, respectively.

They back this up with three $2m (£1.5m) deals, with JetBlue Airways, retail company Vineyard Vines and IT services firm Extreme Networks.

Tech giant Dell also counts itself among the New England Patriots’ stable, with a $1m (£760,000) per year contract.

“For the Patriots, a decade of success has resulted in several long term commercial deals, which brands are willing to enter in to as the franchise has become synonymous with success,” explained Conrad.

“The team is due to appear in its 11th Super Bowl this weekend, the most in NFL history, and because they have won their division for the past ten seasons, they are in demand.

“This consistency and reliability makes a partnership with the Patriots a no-brainer for most brands.

“The Patriots earnings are also enhanced through the fact their home stadium is owned and operated privately by [sport, manufacturing and retail conglomerate] The Kraft Group.

“Through its title sponsorship with Gillette and partnership with Intel, the stadium generates an additional $10m (£7.6m) in sponsorship revenue.”

Robert Kraft, estimated to be worth $6.5bn (£5bn), bought the Patriots for $172m (£133m) in 1994, and has since seen its value grow to $3.7bn (£2.85bn) – in no small part due to five championship wins since 2001.