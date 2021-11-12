Best Value
Do you need the best-registered agent service provider to help you meet important filing deadlines? There are hundreds of corporations offering registered agent services around the world. These are trained and experienced service providers who act as legal authorities on behalf of your home address. They will receive legal documents on behalf of your business address and help with state filings.
With many firms offering registered agent services, you need to select the best possible one for your business. We have reviewed the best and good standing companies that suit varying business needs. This article compares the top registered agents in 2021, highlighting their features advantages, and disadvantages. The discussion will help small business owners with LLC formation.
- Reasonable price points
10 Best Registered Agent Services 2021
ZenBusiness
Zenbusiness has a plethora of features to help a business owner set up a corporation. They come with a free dashboard for easy LLC setup and management. Their straightforward pricing model includes $49 in the basic package with state fees per year.
- Numerous positive customer reviews proving it’s good service
- Offers fast and affordable business formation
- Provide support and guidance through a dashboard
- Offers an all-inclusive business formation service for a straight-forward state filing process
- There are other add-on products such as web hosting and business credit cards
- No option to purchase add-ons and other features
- The hidden tier plans don’t offer much compared to the lower ones
Zenbusiness has ranked as one of the best LLC formation solutions for small business owners. It offers fast and affordable business incorporation services. The company has established a loyal customer base despite being new in the industry. It has exceptional customer service with a personalized dashboard to track your progress. They offer a cost-effective means of establishing a corporation while incorporating social responsibility.
Incfile
Incfile registered agent service offers the quickest and most affordable offerings. They are entrepreneur favorites based on package value and affordability. They have served thousands of customers, providing state filing help during normal business hours.
- Incfile is the most user-friendly registered agent
- Free registered agent service for 1 year with business formation packaging
- Customer support via phone and email to help stay updated on the document status
- Free business formation package
- Registered agent services don’t have additional features
Incfile has been in the industry for a little while, thus accumulating priceless experience regarding LLC formation procedures. It is one of the popular agents registered in terms of value and affordability. The company has a learning center that contains information on LLC formation. Their convenient registered agent dashboard allows business owners to track and access important business documents.
Northwest Registered Agent
Northwest Registered agent has offered LLC incorporation services since 1998. The company is known for its exceptional customer service and knowledgeable staff. Business owners and entrepreneurs receive an online account to access important business documents.
- Personalized customer service via phone and email
- Free online registered agent services
- Quick formation solutions
- Over 20 years of experience
- Operate in all 50 states and Puerto Rico
- Their packages may be unaffordable to someone on a low budget
This company has served thousands of customers with LLC formation. It has offices in all 50 states and Puerto Rico, offering quick formation solutions through dedicated representatives. They will locally scan every document based on your state and offer data protection and compliance solutions. The company has maintained an impressive track record with both online and physical addresses. A series of positive customer reviews are a testament to its excellent customer support.
Inc Authority
Inc Authority was established in 1980, thus has plenty of experience in LLC formation. They have been helping businesses form new businesses by offering different business formation packages.
- Have a 20% off discount coupon and some of their features
- They offer a year of free registered agent services
- Affordable registered agent
- They don’t have a clear price point on their website
The firm has helped form over 130, 000 business entities since it was established. They have unique features incomparable with other companies. Some of the services include filing taxes and drafting documents, employer identification number registration, operating agreement, and business name search.
LegalZoom
LegalZoom has served thousands of customers providing reliable LLC formation at affordable prices. They have flexible pricing packages with a variety of features
- A well-organized and intuitive site
- Offers hundred percent customer satisfaction guarantee
- Their products are relatively affordable when weighing against Price
- Provide registered agent services around the world
- There are no LLC formation pricing plans with registered agents
Legalzoom offers excellent online LLC formation starting at $79 + state fees. You will get one year of free registered agent service, a dedicated representative, a one-day order processing guarantee, and an operating agreement service. This service provider offers business formation and legal advice to protect your intellectual properties. They also have consultations with professional and reliable lawyers.
Harbor Compliance
Harbor Compliance is a popular registered agent in the country. They complete legal documentation tasks on behalf of businesses while assigning personal compliance coaches.
- Entity management software
- They have an entity management software
- They provide a personalized customer service experience
- You will get same-day document scanning and delivery
- Assistance with annual reports
- Their LLC packages are expensive compared to competitors
- They lack experience in registered agent solutions, being new in the industry
The company provides several LLC formations to help businesses deal with complex compliance issues. The registered agent helps with articles of organization drafting, operating agreements, and application tracking. They also complete other tasks such as newspaper publishing on behalf of their customers in all states. However, this service provider is one of the expensive options on the market.
BetterLegal
BetterLegal offers quick LLC information solutions. They provide a complete service of process within normal business hours while promising fast turnaround times to business entities.
- Affordable pricing packages
- Provides an annual report to customers updating them on their progress
- The quick formation process is done in a matter of minutes
- Long operating hours in every state
- They have limited customer service channels
The resident agent at BetterLegal offers reliable business services, including free business name search by every state. You can consult with attorneys and create legal documents since the company has a strong foothold in the registered agent service industry. The company hooks up with a professional agent for a discounted price.
RocketLawyer
RocketLawyer offers high-quality legal solutions and advice during business hours. It is one of the recognized firms for ongoing resident agent service.
- Operates in every state
- Offers reliable registered agent services
- Guarantees 100% customer satisfaction
- Have a review feedback rating on the legal action areas
- The registered agent cost a bit more than other options on the market
RocketLawyer offers legal assistance with attorney consultations and personal legal forms. They have positive customer reviews for the variety of products offered. The copyright 2020 rocket lawyer Incorporated provides a full year of free registered agent service if you subscribe to their accelerated legal service plan. Some services include government documents such as franchise tax forms.
MyCompanyWorks
This is a tried-and-tested choice to provide registered agent services. They offer many business formations and Compliance solutions.
- Has lots of experience providing formation services
- Excellent customer services
- Solid online customer reviews
- Reasonable price points
- Lacks features compared to competitors
- Poor business formation service
MyCorporation has been around for over 20 years serving millions of business clients. The company receives solid customer reviews for excellent customer support. It has served an impressive client holding with a high level of transparency for customers with questions and concerns. The firm has a reasonable pricing point, charging an annual fee of $20 in the basic package.
InCorp
Incorp Provide basic and advanced LLC formation in packages. Its services include state filings, annual reports, and document preparation. You will also receive registered agent services, domain name registration, and an operating agreement.
- Excellent customer services
- Many business formations and compliance services
- User-friendly and secure website
- Affordable registered agent services
- Unimpressive business formation service
Incorp is a solid option for LLC formation services and business document filing systems. The company provides several services including entity dissolution and EIN filing. You will get a balance between competitive pricing and excellent customer service. Hence, it is suited to entrepreneurs on a limited budget.
What are Registered Agents?
A registered agent service helps business entities to form an LLC. This is an individual authorized to receive communication from the state since the public record lists the registered agent address. They are also known as statutory agents since they receive service of process on your behalf. Their services include state filings, document preparation, and an annual report. Most individuals are trained to act as legal authorities and receive documents on behalf of your business address.
Online Registered Agent Services Pros and Cons
Pros
- An online registered agent can save you money and give you peace of mind. Through a phone, or email support system, they can handle all legal matters on your behalf.
- They act as official correspondence with the state, receiving documents instead of your home address.
- An online registered agent can protect your privacy since the public record lists the address of the statutory agent and not your street address
- They can also protect your company reputation due to their experience in handling legal documentation
- An online registered agent will help your business stay on top of all state requirements including filing deadlines
Cons
- Online incorporation may not provide specialized insights associated with attorneys when forming a limited liability company
- If you have time and capacity you can save money by starting a business entity instead of using a national registered agent service.
The Best Registered Agent Service for You?
Based on our review of registered agents, you can select one of the options that fit your needs. Zenbusiness stands out as the best-registered agent in the world. It offers affordable packages for all business types with impeccable customer care. The platform is designed for businesses on a low budget for prices in launching a business entity. The business is the best choice if you want a change of agent for an affordable price.
Registered Agent Services Near Me
Whether running corporations or LLCs, you need a registered agent to perform the service of the process. The agent will perform several factors such as receiving and signing documents, protecting your privacy and reputation. You can find information about a registered agent requirement by searching the internet and reading reviews on your side.
National Registered Agent Services
Conclusion
This registered agent review has assessed the business formation functions of different firms. The whole process of forming an LLC is cheaper and much faster if you use a registered agent service. Most states require that businesses work with agents who can deal with important documents. These registered agents offer online help alongside the physical address to enhance the efficiency of running an LLC. If you need guidance on choosing a registered agent service, contact us for immediate help.
Frequently Asked Questions
This is an individual authorized to receive communication from the state. They act as third-party authority between a business and the state, accepting service of process on behalf of your home address.
The prices of a registered agent depend on the company and its packages.
Working with a registered agent is the first step in forming an LLC. They perform the service of process by receiving and signing documents when running a corporation or limited liability entity.
Yes, there is an option to cancel your EIN number if you no longer need it. Just send a letter to the IRS asking them to close your business account
Look for factors such as the formation packages, pricing, and other additional features offered. Your choice should depend on your budget and your unique business needs.
You can search the internet and read customer reviews to find information about a registered agent service. There are numerous customer reviews on social media speaking about the reputation of a company and the quality of its offers.