If you're a new PwC recruit joining through the "flexible talent network", you can choose your own working hours, whether that's shorter hours each day or longer hours for a few months - before taking the rest of the year off

Subscribe to our email newsletter

Having the chance to choose your own working hours is a pipe dream for most of us – but that’s exactly what some new starters at PwC can do in an innovative scheme.

New hires joining the accountancy giant through its “flexible talent network” will have the choice to work shorter hours than traditional employees, or even longer hours for a few months – and then taking the rest of the year off.

Applicants to the network will apply with information on their skills and the hours they wish to work. PwC then matches them with a relevant project.

The company said the scheme could pull in applicants who would not have considered working at the firm before.

PwC chief people officer Laura Hinton said: “People assume that to work at a big firm they need to follow traditional working patterns – we want to make it clear that this isn’t the case.

“In order to recruit the best people, we recognise that we need to offer greater flexibility, different working options and a route back in for those looking to restart their careers.

“People in the network will get to spend their year their way, whether it’s because of caring commitments, entrepreneurs supplementing their income, people who want to travel or simply not work all of the year.

“Offering flexibility in how people work throughout the year is not only good for workers, but also for business, the economy and ultimately society.”

She added that it was likely more people would be looking to move in and out of work throughout their careers and that meeting this need would help PwC stay competitive.

PwC is also recruiting for its Back to Business programme for senior professionals looking to return to work after an extended break.

Staff on the six-month paid internship scheme could also be offered a permanent position after finishing the scheme, dependent on performance.

PwC is one of the “Big Four” accountancy firms, employing some 223,000 staff across 157 countries.

Why the ability to choose your own working hours is important for job hunters

Almost half of British job hunters say flexible working hours and a healthy work/life balance are the most important factors to them when looking for new work.

PwC research surveying 2,000 people in the UK found that 46% valued a relaxed approach to working hours above all else.

The firm’s research follows a YouGov poll, which found that more than half of Brits rejected the 9-5 model, preferring to work 8-4 or 7-3.

And it’s not the only business to offer its workers such high flexibility with their working hours.

Digital agency Visualsoft launched a scheme four years ago that offered employees as much time off as they liked, provided they met deadlines.

New Zealand-based wealth management firm Perpetual Garden – which employs 240 people – has piloted a four-day working week, while paying staff for five days work.

Picture: George Rex/Flickr