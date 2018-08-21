Taiwan independent music festival to run on Pundi X blockchain technology

The blockchain technology developer Pundi X has partnered up with the Ultra Taiwan 2018 festival to offer cryptocurrency payment terminals that will allow festival-goers to pay for goods and services with Ultra Coin.

Subscribe to our email newsletter

A festival in the Taiwanese capital of Taipei is set to run on blockchain, asking festival-goers to pay for goods and services with Ultra Coin on Pundi X technology.

Around 30,000 attendees of the Ultra Taiwan 2018 festival will be able to use XPASS cards available at the festival to pay for food and other goods with the cryptocurrency.

Pundi X technology will also be providing blockchain payment terminals for 35 shops at the event.

The deal between Ultra Taiwan 2018 and the blockchain point-of-service payment tech provider means that Pundi X will be the official on-site payments partner.

Pundi X co-founder and chief executive Zac Cheah said: “While we have witnessed the rise of using blockchain technology for transaction in recent years, debate continues about their use for real-world payments.

“In a little more than two weeks, these doubts can be laid to rest when 30,000 party goers against the hectic backdrop of this year’s Ultra Taiwan festival pay for drinks, food and merchandise using Pundi X technology.

“We’re very proud to be bringing blockchain-based payments to a major festival for the first time in the world in a major moment for mass adoption.”

It is expected that 30,000 XPASS cards will be purchased at the festival held from 8-9 September.

The festival will be marking the fifth anniversary of its blockchain-backed festival at Daija Riverside Park in Taipei.

What is Pundi X?

Pundi X is a blockchain technology provider that has focused on developing hardware and software that makes it easier to buy real world goods with cryptocurrencies.

It has so far developed a blockchain dubbed “fx” and its Pundi XPOS terminal that allows digital currency holders to sell cryptocurrency and buy goods at stores and other physical locations.

The Pundi XPOS will be in use at Ultra Taiwan, and accepts both mobile and XPASS card payments.

Pundi X began shipping 5,000 its pre-ordered XPOS device to international retail markets – including Singapore, Switzerland and South Korea.

Six months ago, the company raised some $35m (£27.2m) of investment from an initial coin offering.

The firm said it is aiming to ship 100,000 of its blockchain payment devices across the globe, claiming that 20,000 orders were already placed.