Pocket Option Review 2021 – Is it a Scam or a Trusted broker?

About The Brand

Pocket Option offers many excellent features to new and existing professional traders. This trading platform is easy to use and guarantees a great user experience. It is found in over 95 countries and regions offering regulated services for clients. Currently, Pocket Option has over 20,000 daily active users and a day trading turnover of more than $5,00 million. In this review, we demonstrate the different features you will find on the platform to help learn more about the broker, assets, mobile apps, and how to open a trading account.

Pocket Option is a CFD and forex trading broker known for its binary trading options. It offers one size for outstanding accounts which you can use across two different trading platforms.

This Forex Trader entered the binary options market in 2017 and has since created a name for itself among traders and other brokers. It is run and operated by Gembell Limited with office headquarters based in the Marshall Islands. Pocket Option has over 100 different trading instruments, including stocks, cryptocurrencies, and currency pairings. The binary broker has developed a web-based trading platform that can be easy for you.

Pocket Option Trading Platform Review

This broker has worldwide successful traders, with anyone allowed to open an account. You can access the web platform, download version, and mobile trading app on any device. The web platform is the easiest way to trade on Pocket Option with a clear and user-friendly trading platform. You get clear and professional chat access with analysis tools. You can also use the MetaTrader 5 for technical analysis and automated trading.

Pocket Option Review

Pocket Option is a popular choice backed up by their impressive figures. They have over 8,000 worldwide traders online at any given time. If you are unsure about this broker and want some help to decide, here is an in-depth review, including the trading conditions and support.

Trade Types

The trading types of Pocket Option are high/low options[1]. This is the most basic of all binary options trading types that makes it quick to get a satisfying payout. Pocket Option simplifies the trading process, meaning you only set a time limit and estimate whether the asset price is greater or lower at the end of the time. The High/low option provides a near-instantaneous payment system, making it excellent to trade binary options and increase your account balance in minutes. If you are new to binary options, this high/low option can help you practice your approach in a short amount of time.

Payouts

Pocket Option is known for its high payouts in the binary options market. Based on information on the Pocket Option’s website, you can earn payouts of up to 218%, higher than most binary option companies. The high/low trading offers higher payouts than the adder/pair options. The 60-second high/low option trades can give you substantial profit in a matter of minutes. However, exercise caution when reading High/low options since too many failed transactions can put you at a loss.

Bonuses and Promos

You get a 50% deposit bonus on your first Investments when you open a live account with a pocket option. Bigger initial investments give you a higher 50% bonus. This deposit bonus benefits all traders, though only those with more substantial sums of trading capital can cash in. The catch is that you can’t withdraw before you start trading. You can’t get to withdraw the bonuses straight away; it has to be traded a certain number of times first. This is a standard practice to protect brokers from fake sign-ups with the sole purpose of withdrawing the bonus immediately.

Demo Account

The demo account pocket option is great if you are unsure whether to practice or trade real money. It’s always important to test the waters with the virtual funds on the practice account before investing real money. Unlike trading with a real account, you don’t have to register to use the demo account. Visit the pocket option website and select the demo account button to receive $10,000 in virtual money. It provides you with enough experience to choose from and has a simple account layout.

Mobile Trading

Pocket Option offers a lot of options on how, when, and where you can trade. They have a mobile app pocket option for Android and iOS platforms with MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5. These are world-renowned platforms providing a wide range of chatting options, timeframes, and technical indicators. It makes it easy to keep updated with the market news. You will find out the features of the web pocket option platform on mobile apps because it is simple and mobile-friendly. This mobile app is also free, and its interface is fast.

Assets

There are over 130 different assets on Pocket Option. These assets are divided into five categories: cryptocurrencies, commodities, Forex, Indices, and stocks. You will see a display of the assets being traded on the website and the percentage of payout for each. These assets for trading give you plenty of profit-making opportunities.

Deposits and Withdrawals

Deposit methods on Pocket Option include credit and debit cards, wire transfers, crypto, and e-wallets. You can use several cryptocurrencies such as bitcoin Ethereum and Litecoin to deposit funds. Regardless of the method, you will not have problems depositing or withdrawing funds from the platform. You will also find the withdrawal requirement lower than the deposit minimum amount, with the minimum withdrawal amount at $10. The UI of Pocket Option simplifies the deposit and withdrawal process, allowing you to withdraw all your funds with ease. The minimum deposit is at least $50 to get started with a Live account.

Special Features

Pocket Option offers several special features to make your experience better. You can access most of these features with a Live account. The social trading feature allows beginners to monitor the training habits of other investors and discover which one creates positive outcomes. Get instant access to social trading and learn the most experienced traders’ deals before you begin trading.

Tournaments allow binary options traders to compete against each other and win prizes. This is a competitive environment where you can compare your performance to that of other traders and win up to $50,000 in prize funds. You also get trading advantages including a payout percentage bonus and trading funds. You will also find indicators and signals showing you when the market flips and prices rise or fall. These indicators can keep new traders informed about when to make the most money from trade.

Lastly, you will find achievements that show your trading experiences when you earn them through tournaments. They are as valuable as the $50k prize money, and you can earn a payout percentage bonus on your initial investment. This achievement can help you improve your trading skills if you trade actively.

Customer Support

This binary options trading site has one of the best customer support services. They offer 24/7 customer support with their email address and phone number listed on the website. You can contact the customer support service of Pocket Option without any trouble since every information is available on the website. You can also contact their customer support services using social networking sites like Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. There is also a live chat service on the website to quickly start chatting with customer representatives. If you have any inquiries and don’t have time to chat, you can fill out the contact form on the website, and they will respond as soon as possible.

Pocket Option Review – Conclusion

Pocket Option is one of the most trustworthy binary options trading platforms around. From our experience and tests, it is a reliable broker for online trading, secure for deposits and withdrawals. When selecting a trading platform, consider all the adequate features and use a regulated broker to get the greatest trading experience. Being regulated by the IFMRRC and Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission in Cyprus makes it an interesting and innovative online broker.

Frequently Asked Questions

Can you make additional profits on the demo account? The free demo account allows you to familiarise yourself with the platform and practice trading skills on various assets. While you can raise funds by making profitable teams, you can’t withdraw them from demo trading since they’re not actual funds. Is Pocket Option safe or a scam? This is a safe and trustworthy forex broker that protects its client’s privacy. It is regulated by the International Financial Market Relations Regulation Centre (IFMRRC) Does Pocket Option have commissions and fees? There are no hidden trading fees on the Pocket Option broker Does Pocket Option have social trading? Yes, it has social trading, which is particularly useful for beginners. What is the trading platform for Pocket Option? This binary options platform is available on the web, Windows, iOS, and Android platforms