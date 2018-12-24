ZonesCorp, a UAE-based developer of purpose-built economic zones, has signed an agreement with Saudi Arabia’s Berain Water to establish a water bottling plant at Al Ain Industrial City in Abu Dhabi.

The AED138m ($37.5m), 36,000m² facility will be designed to produce bottled water and other beverages in multiple types of packaging, including glass and plastic bottles.

The facility will also be used to manufacture bottles and plastic caps.

Scheduled to open in the first quarter of 2020, the plant is set to cater to the food manufacturing sector in Abu Dhabi which has seen growth over the last few years due to booming domestic market and growing exports.

In a statement cited by Emirates News Agency, ZonesCorp director general Saeed Eisa Mohammed Al Khyeli said: “The UAE and Saudi Arabia enjoy strong historic relations, and our latest partnership with the Saudi company Berain Water testifies to the strength of those ties.

“At ZonesCorp, we have succeeded in diversifying our portfolio within the economic zones to include the food industry. Our partnership with Berain Water demonstrates the level of support we can provide companies from Saudi Arabia and the wider GCC region in expanding their businesses into the UAE market.

“Over the last 14 years, ZonesCorp has been instrumental in enabling the region’s businesses to expand quickly and efficiently. Moreover, due to the concerted efforts of our staff, these companies have also integrated and well and contributed significantly to the Abu Dhabi community.”

Currently, the cities of Abu Dhabi and Al Ain have various facilities that are involved in the production of bottled drinking water, soft drinks, dates, dairy products and other food items.