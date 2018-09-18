Yasso Frozen Greek Yogurt has announced the launch of its first-ever line of limited-edition seasonal flavors, which are available in the brand's signature stick novelty bars and new pint varieties.

The three new flavors for fall and winter include Pumpkin Cheesecake, Sugar Cookie and Peppermint Crunch, all of which will be available at select retailers nationwide. Pumpkin Cheesecake will hit shelves this month, with Sugar Cookie and Peppermint Crunch following in November, while supplies last.

Yasso co-founder and co-CEO Drew Harrington said: “The launch of new seasonal flavors is another example of Yasso continuing to bring innovation to the frozen novelty and packaged ice cream category.

“These new items double down on indulgence and provide the nostalgic tastes of the season, but in a format that can be enjoyed frequently and with sensible nutrition,” continued Harrington.

“We had a lot of fun with their development and feel we’ll create an exciting shopping experience through our unique holiday designs.”

The seasonal collection brings with it refreshed, creative packaging, conceptualized and designed by Fortnight Collective, that will stand out in the crowded freezer aisle with holiday inspired characters to create an eye-catching and joyful experience for the shopper.

Each new flavor boasts 120-150 calories per serving with 5 to 6 grams of protein and no artificial or high-intensity sweeteners like erythritol. Each item will also incorporate Yasso’s signature inclusions to bring tasty, indulgent flavor to every bite:

Pumpkin Cheesecake: It’s the season’s hottest flavor in frozen greek yogurt form. We swirled graham cracker magic in a frozen pillow of creamy pumpkin cheesecake deliciousness. You can have your cheesecake and eat seconds, too!

Peppermint Crunch: Delicious crushed candy canes, chocolate cookie pieces, and white chocolate-flavored chips collide with peppermint frozen greek yogurt in this holiday favorite. Indulge without landing on the naughty list.

Sugar Cookie: Colorful sprinkles and chunks of delicious sugar cookie dough are caught in a frozen cloud of sugar cookie frozen greek yogurt. Every day can feel like Christmas morning!

This launch follows the brand’s recent release of its line of pints in March 2018. Yasso chose to expand with these new seasonal iterations based on 2017 IRI data that showed increasing incremental sales and consistent popularity of these holiday varieties.

In novelties, pumpkin flavor sales have seen a 187% increase year over year, and in both novelties and packaged ice cream, cookie flavors have seen a 4% uptick. As for the popularity of peppermint, these flavors were valued at $4.5 million.

