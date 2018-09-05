Xeikon unveils entry-level label printing and converting solution

Xeikon has unveiled a new entry-level label printing and converting solution for customers in the label market.

Xeikon sales vice president David Wilkins said although digital label printing has become a fast-growing mainstream business, some companies are still reluctant to invest in the technology – either due to the cost or lack of a truly professional-quality entry-level solution.

Designed for digital label production applications, the new Label Discovery solution features Xeikon 3030 and entryDcoat.

Xeikon 3030 is an entry-level web-fed digital label press, while entryDcoat is digital converting line that can be used inline or offline with the Xeikon 3030.

The company will exhibit the new entry-level label printing and converting solution at Labelexpo Americas, which will take place from 25 to 27 September in Rosemont of Illinois.

“The lower cost of the Xeikon Label Discovery solution enables these companies to embrace digital technology and capture a business potential that previously required a steep investment – the crucial business of producing short-run labels,” Wilkins said.

Xeikon 3030 digital label press is a dry toner solution, which can be used for manufacturing labels for different applications with the support of standard flexo materials, enabling to avoid the use of specially-treated substrates.

The system’s five-color printing is said to feature CMYK and white or special spot or gamut-extending color.

According to the company, Xeikon dry toner secured FDA certification for both indirect and direct food contact with dry food and is the suitable technology for food labels in terms of food safety due to its non-toxic nature.

The entryDCoat is a compact converting unit that features varnish, die-cut and rewind station. The die-cut unit uses semi-rotary die-cutting technology to reduce startup and tooling costs.

Costs can be reduced by up to 50% with semi-rotary die-cutting, and it also helps avoid the use of special tools and reduces setup time required by the conventional die-cutting.

Xeikon marketing vice president Filip Weymans said: “We are looking forward to featuring the Label Discovery solution at a busy and exciting Labelexpo Americas.”