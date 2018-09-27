Xeikon, a division of Flint Group, has unveiled advanced dry toner developments, commemorating its 30-year anniversary of dry toner research & development.

The new next-generation QB toner has been developed to replace QA-I and ICE toners for Xeikon 3000 series and Cheetah digital label presses.

Xeikon is providing QB toner in all new label and packaging presses, while existing customers can upgrade their presses with QB toner from early 2019.

Xeikon marketing vice president Filip Weymans said: “Dry toner continues to be the preferred technology for digitally printing packaging that is food-safe. Xeikon is future-proofing these solutions by monitoring regulatory changes to ensure continued compliance.”

“Many label printers are already using Xeikon digital presses for food-related applications, and this new QB toner will ensure they stay at the forefront of regulatory compliance.”

Xeikon is providing QB toners in formulations, which need high temperatures for fusing (QB-I) and lower fusing temperatures (QB-IC and QB-CH).

The formulations have been developed to comply with current regulations, in addition to the emerging regulations.

Xeikon noted that it replaced or omitted compounds in these toners that are now allowed and expected to be affected by future regulatory action.

The firm has exhibited the new dry toner technology at this year’s Labelexpo Americas, which is being held from 25 to 27 September in Illinois.

Weymans further added: “We’ll be unveiling our entry-level Xeikon 3030 based Label Discovery package, an entry-level label printing and converting solution that includes the Xeikon 3030 digital label press and the new entryDcoat, an inline or offline digital converting line.

“And we’ll also be demonstrating the Xeikon PX3000 UV inkjet label press, as well as the toner-based Xeikon 3500 and CX3 presses, offering visitors the ability to evaluate multiple technologies to determine what best meets their label needs.”

Earlier this month, the company has unveiled new entry-level label printing and converting solution for customers in the label market.

Designed for digital label production applications, the new Label Discovery solution features Xeikon 3030 and entryDcoat.

Xeikon 3030 is an entry-level web-fed digital label press, while entryDcoat is digital converting line that can be used inline or offline with the Xeikon 3030.