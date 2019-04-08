Digital printing specialist Xeikon has unveiled a new digital printing solution for pouches to help brand owners to improve the shelf appeal of their products.

The new digital printing solution, developed by Xeikon, can be used in applications of consumer goods markets, including food, beverage, chemical and pharmaceutical industries.

Designed to simplify the overall production process for fast turnaround solution, the new digital process is expected to help print on pouches with reduced lead times. It is also said to increase the numbers of SKU’s to better meet the demand from the customers.

Xeikon marketing vice president Filip Weymans said: “This is a prime example of what we call “customer-driven innovation.”

“By focusing on this application, we are supporting our customers’ requirements and also responding to the current trends in consumer preference. This development takes our digital production portfolio to the next level.”

Xeikon said that manufacturing of pouches is complex due to the flexible nature of their multi-layers.

The outside layer of the pouch is prepared and ready for the next steps by digitally printing the text and graphics on a thermal laminate initially.

Later, a variety of different layers will be constructed by lamination with a series of barriers for protection before the pouch is finally placed in the manufacturing process.

Xeikon’s digital printing solution is said to provide the lowest possible complexity and the broadest lamination construction.

The new digital process allows producing pouches in different shapes based on size, end-use application and functionality.

Xeikon’s dry toner technology enables JIT production, versioning and last minute adaptations on the fly, as well as helps printers to print variable data information in both single and full color.

The new digital process provides around 4000lm crossover point for flexo and digital process, enabling to better deal busy print operations with a high volume and complex jobs.

Weymans further added: “Xeikon continues to develop new innovations for diverse markets to meet today’s challenging and fast-moving world of consumerism. With our broad technology portfolio, we are in a perfect position to respond to current market trends and develop any solution required.”