Xeikon has signed a partnership agreement with Polish packaging and converting specialist Technograph.

The agreement, finalised at Xeikon Café 2019, will see Technograph distribute the Xeikon Cheetah series and Xeikon 3000 series, dry toner technology based presses for packaging production.

Technograph was founded by current owners Konrad Staroscik and Piotr Mrozek in 2011. They combined their wealth of packaging arts experience to create an operation that strives to responsively support today’s Polish printer service providers.

Explains Staroscik: “The Polish packaging production market is still very much dominated by offset print processes but as brands move towards shorter, more highly versioned, print runs we believe digital is the future.

“We have been looking at the digital print technologies on the market for the past five years and for us the Xeikon presses were the only ones that matched the quality of offset. They are perfect for supporting the move from offset to digital and flexo to digital.”

He continues: “Xeikon was the only choice for quality and we know our customers will agree with us. We already have a number of prospects lined up. We work closely with our customers. We help them find the best solutions for their needs, add value and support them on an ongoing basis. We liked that fact that Xeikon’s approach mirrors ours.”

“We are very pleased that Technograph, such a well-respected supplier in Poland, has chosen Xeikon technology to drive the adoption of digital technology for packaging in the country,” states Sébastien Stabel, Xeikon’s Market Segment Manager for Packaging. “We look forward to supporting them and their customers as they see the value and flexibility digitally printed packaging can deliver at conventional rivalling quality.”

Source: Company Press Release