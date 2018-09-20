X-Rite and Pantone have announced the launch of ColorCert QA, a new pressroom quality assurance software designed to drive excellence in the pressroom by helping customers manage standards more efficiently, optimize jobs on press and facilitate strong ink room integration.

With improved quality control, commercial and package printers can reduce the time and complexity associated with managing color standards and minimize waste, ultimately reducing reprints and rejections and increasing the number of jobs they are able to run per shift.

X-Rite printing and imaging product portfolio manager Ray Cheydleur said: “As run lengths and delivery times continue to grow shorter, press operators can no longer afford to adjust color with multiple trial-and-error corrections.

“ColorCert QA provides valuable information essential for an efficient pressroom. Not only does the software indicate pass/fail when measured color is compared to the color standard, but it also provides guidance on actions the press operator can take to ensure the job meets color expectations. This significantly reduces trial-and-error adjustments, saving time and reducing waste.”

ColorCert QA is part of the ColorCert Suite, a modular set of tools to streamline color communications, provide actionable data for color adjustments and enable better utilization of existing people, processes and technologies throughout the print and packaging workflow.

The new ColorCert QA module supports a non-job-based workflow, helping achieve color accuracy and consistency, especially when used in conjunction with an X-Rite eXact handheld spectrophotometer.

Key features of ColorCert QA:

BestMatch technology provides color data in a visual format that press operators can easily understand and act upon.

A Search and Find application for use during standard creation to notify a user of existing standards within a selected Delta E. This reduces overlapping standards that are within a narrow Delta E range.

Ink room integration, including the sharing of CxF files directly to X-Rite Ink Formulation software, to provide digital color measurement data when ink reformulation is required.

Direct integration with PantoneLIVE™, an end-to-end color communication ecosystem that ensures Pantone Color consistency from design through final production by setting achievable expectations of the entire supply chain.

