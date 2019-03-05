Label Art, a leading provider of custom label solutions, announced recognition received as an award winner of the 2019 Best of Print & Digital program.

Label Art is a division of WS Packaging Group, one of the largest privately-held printing and label converting operations in North America.

The Best of Print & Digital is an annual program, conducted through an independent survey for the print and digital industry, performed by Butler Street Research.

The collected data identifies which companies have provided the highest service delivery to their customers over the last year. Only the very top-rated companies in the industry were able to achieve this distinction, and Label Art is honored to receive this award for the fourth consecutive year.

“We pride ourselves on the ability to fulfill an increasingly wide range of packaging continuity needs with a commitment to quality and customer service that sets us apart,” said Dean Wimer, CEO, WS Packaging Group. “That makes this recognition particularly meaningful to us.”

“This year’s winners continue to move the needle on both their customer loyalty scores and revenue growth,” said Mike Jacoutot, Butler Street’s founder and managing partner. “They understand each client interaction is important and distinguish themselves with a better client experience.”

WS Packaging Group, Inc., with more than 50 years of experience, is one of the largest printing and label converting operations in North America. It operates 15 manufacturing facilities and produces high-quality packaging products.

Its customers range in size from small businesses to large, high-volume manufacturers and consumer product goods companies doing business locally, nationally, and in marketplaces worldwide.

Source: Company Press Release