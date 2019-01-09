US-based World Centric has introduced new 100% compostable and marine-degradable kraft paper straws, designed to minimize the impact of plastic straws on the environment.

The new kraft paper straws are produced by using sustainable and non-toxic and materials that will help in reducing the formation of unrecyclable plastic in the environment and oceans.

To meet the rigorous standards for environmental and social responsibility, World Centric has used Forest Stewardship Council (FSC) certified kraft paper to produce new kraft paper straws.

World Centric’s new straws, which provide durability, are free from phthalates, BPA and chlorine bleach. According to World Centric, the new straws are in line with new California Straw Law, which is in force from 1 January 2019.

World Centric 8″ kraft paper straws are currently available in 50-count package at all Publix stores. The new straws are also available in 8″ wrapped, in addition to 8″ and 10″ unwrapped versions.

World Centric markets a range of compostable tableware products, which serve as sustainable alternatives to plastic and Styrofoam disposables.

World Centric sales senior vice president Mark Stephany said: “U.S. consumers use up to 500 million straws a day. Given growing concerns about the environmental impact of plastic straws, we’ve been looking for the best solution we could provide to reduce the amount of plastic in the ocean and the overall eco-footprint of straws.

“Our Kraft Paper Straws offer what we feel is the best alternative for solving the problem.”

Established in 2004, World Centric offers certified compostable products to the customers in the foodservice industry to decrease environmental impact.

Based in Petaluma of California, World Centric has developed more than 250 foodservice and retail products across tableware, cutlery and food packaging.

World Centric noted that all of its products are certified compostable and will degrade to soil in commercial composting facilities.

World Centric is a certified B Corporation and California Benefit Corporation, which donates 25% of its profits to organizations, which will deal with social and environmental issues.