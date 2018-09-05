Windmöller & Hölscher (W&H) has selected Xaar 5601 printhead for use in the development of its first digital and single-pass press for flexible packaging applications.

Windmöller & Hölscher has decided to develop an economical and stable digital printing process for flexible packaging, as the labeling and commercial printing sectors are adopting digital technology.

The company has selected Xaar printhead based on successful performance tests carried out over several months in 2017.

W&H unit printing and finishing business unit general manager Hermann Veismann said: “We saw an opportunity for digital printing in flexible packaging, driven by the need for faster time-to-market and very short order lengths, and aim to overcome the traditional difficulties in this area using our expert knowledge and outstanding new technology.”

Xaar noted that W&H is the OEM to publicly announce that its next generation of printers will be driven by its printheads and is also a first step into digital solutions for W&H.

Xaar 5601 printhead incorporates multiple advanced technologies, including Thin Film Piezo Silicon MEMS technology.

The technology allows Xaar 5601 to deliver high resolution with over 5600 nozzles, as well as to jet up to eight litres of fluid per hour.

AcuDrp technology will enable to completely control over greyscale drop ejection for perfect image quality.

The Xaar 5601 is also integrated with TF Technology to optimize production up time, print quality and lifetime.

Xaar CEO Doug Edwards said: “Windmöller & Hölscher is a major player in the flexible packaging machinery market and is renowned for placing innovation at the heart of its new product developments. I’m delighted that the Xaar 5601 has been selected for this new development on the basis of the printhead’s high performance.”

Xaar is an independent manufacturer of piezo-based drop-on-demand inkjet technologies. The firm’s technology can be used in a range of manufacturing applications, including packaging, labeling, graphics, product decoration and outer case coding.

Xaar’s technology will also support printing with specialist functional fluids for advanced manufacturing techniques. It has around 280 patents registered or pending on digital printhead and precision jetting technologies.