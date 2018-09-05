Canada-based boxmaker Whitebird has invested in the EFI Nozomi C18000 ultra-high-speed inkjet press to boost its digital corrugated packaging production business.

Whitebird is a distributor and manufacturer of corrugated solutions, packaging, sanitation and safety supplies.

The EFI Nozomi C18000 is claimed to be the very first single-pass, ultra-high-speed digital corrugated packaging production system to be installed in Canada.

Whitebird plans to use the EFI Nozomi C18000 single-pass, LED inkjet press to produce premium shelf-ready packaging and corrugated displays.

Planned to be installed in the fourth quarter of 2018 at Whitebird’s undisclosed facility, the Nozomi press is designed to shorten the time needed to launch new designs from weeks or months to just days.

Whitebird vice-president William Heikoop said: “Our customers know they can achieve greater sell-through with clever versioning strategies and interesting new designs, but excessive analog run-length requirements often restrict them to only using packaging that they already have in inventory.

“We looked closely at the single-pass offerings in the market, and it was clear that the EFI Nozomi press was the best option to provide more versatility in the corrugated packaging supply chain and better serve customers with superior-quality, direct-to-board digital print.”

EFI Industrial Printing vice-president and general manager José Luis Ramón Moreno said: The significant advantages Whitebird’s clients will receive with the EFI Nozomi’s high-end LED inkjet technology will further improve the company’s already strong reputation as a customer-centric packaging manufacturer delivering exceptional service and fast turnaround.”

Capable of operating at speeds up to 246 linear feet per minute, the EFI Nozomi C18000 press can print up to 10,000 35×35-inch (890×890-mm) boards per hour two-up.

The press features single-pass, piezo grayscale inkjet writing system designed to deliver accurate, high-fidelity color, including consistent reproduction on solid areas.

Additional features of the press include the EFI Fiery NZ-1000 digital front end (DFE) print server and production system to provide blazing performance, and the ability to produce versioned/multi-SKU work and even personalized packaging at full speed.

The press is also compatible with a broad range of boards, from F-flute to triple-wall board, and including traditional Kemi, mottled, bleach and kraft materials.