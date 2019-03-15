US-based White Label Liquid has opened a 51,000ft² warehouse facility in Daytona Beach of Florida, as part of its efforts to better serve its customers in the CBD industry.

The new site of White Label Liquid serves as its headquarters, as well as enables to provide world-class white labeling services for businesses focusing on expanding into the CBD industry.

Part of the firm’s strategic growth plan, the new facility will help the company to better serve both the industry and investors.

The expert team of scientists and professionals from the company offer an array of products in more than 20 categories and 300 SKU’s to meet a range of customer requirements.

White Label Liquid noted that its expanded facilities are part of a multi-million dollar investment in upgraded operations, which allow it bring all of its manufacturing, packaging, logistics, and business development staff and equipment under one roof.

White Label Liquid CEO Yaron Elkayam said: “We pride ourselves in being a one-stop shop for clients looking to be a part of the booming CBD industry.

“Our new, upgraded facilities make that process even more simple and less daunting, helping to deliver our services at a pace that it takes to succeed in business.”

According to the company, contemporary cannabis businesses are focusing to to tap into consumers’ increasing desire for CBD-infused gummies, herbs, honey sticks, terpene oils, and pet wellness products.

Recent surveys reveal that close to 7% of Americans currently use CBD and is expected to grow to 25 million or 10% of the population by as early as 2025.

Elkayam further added: “The CBD market is on the rise, and White Label Liquid plans to be at the forefront of that market for the foreseeable future.”

White Label Liquid supplies premium custom-blended products containing hemp-derived CBD oil to a range of companies, including major and small brands, chain stores, vape shops, distributors and dealers across the globe.

The firm holds capacity to produce up to 50,000 units per day in various packaging sizes and shapes using custom labels and customized presentation packaging.

In 2018, White Label Liquid merged with Simply Innovative Products to create a publicly-traded company, as well as benefit customers and shareholders.