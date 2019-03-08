A survey of 1,000 UK respondents by delivery management company Whistl has revealed that 75% of adults in the country want less packaging used in online shopping.

The company said that in the survey, which took place in January 2019, millennials did not appear to be as environmentally friendly as previously thought. Millennials find excess packaging to be less of an issue than for those aged over 35.

Millennials are more open minded and ready to pay for eco-friendly packaging at £1.19 per package, comparatively more than just 47p extra by the over 65s.

The result showed that in London and the South East, the resistance to pay extra money for packaging is lowest and in Northern England, Scotland and Northern Ireland, it is highest.

Whistl survey also showed that the UK public does not care about parcel packaging while placing their orders, and only 58% consider it to be an afterthought or not at all.

Only 1 in 5 customers are interested in getting information about their packaging before it is dispatched, and 58% are unlikely to do anything or do not care about the volume of packaging, since too much packaging is the third biggest frustration after cost and delays when buying online.

42% of respondents in the survey said that they would take or have taken some sort of action if an order arrives in what they believe to be non-ecofriendly packaging, especially from Baby and Child product retailers.

Whistl marketing and communications director Melanie Darvall said: “These results show that although some consumers do care about the environmental impact of their packaging the cost of delivery and secure product packaging are the most important factors influencing UK online shoppers.

“However, businesses should think about minimizing the amount of packaging sent to a consumer and ensuring that it can be recycled kerbside could boost how satisfied your customer will be once their item has been delivered.”