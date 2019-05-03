Paper and packaging solutions provider WestRock has acquired US-based UBS Printing Group for an undisclosed sum.

Based in Corona of California, UBS is a specialty printing and packaging firm involved in the manufacturing of high impact cartons and related literature products.

The company operates a 78,000ft² facility, which houses direct-to-plate capabilities, automated presses, and full bindery/packaging equipment.

UBS’ product portfolio is comprised of folding cartons, PET and PVC plastic cartons, rigid and setup boxes, counter displays, brochures and marketing materials, as well as instruction sheet and manuals.

The in-house design experts and production craftsmen of the firm work with the customers for the creation of a custom folding carton to meet exact requirements.

The acquired business will allow WestRock to expand its capabilities to better serve customers in the beauty and personal care, nutraceutical and media industries. It will also help to further expand its geographical presence on the US West Coast.

WestRock will include UBS in its multi packaging solutions business unit.

WestRock’s multi packaging solutions business president Marc Shore said: “UBS is a proven supplier of innovative, decorative, high-impact packaging and has a strong track record of investing in a range of print technologies.

“With the addition of this business, we will be better able to serve our customers on the West Coast and further increase our offering of high-end, high-impact decorative products. We are delighted to welcome the UBS team into WestRock’s Multi Packaging Solutions family.”

In March this year, WestRock has acquired automated packaging machinery solutions provider Linkx Packaging Systems for an undisclosed sum.

Linkx is a manufacturer of automated packaging machinery solutions ranging from single-order dispatch systems to fully integrated automation. Its solutions can be used for packing all types of shelf-ready and retail-ready FMCG packaged products in the food, beverage, pharma and home care sectors.

The firm produces various automation solutions, including factory packaging automation solutions, warehouse dispatch automation solutions and repack packing automation solutions.

WestRock offers paper and packaging solutions to the customers across the world from locations in North America, South America, Europe, Asia and Australia.