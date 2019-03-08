Paper and packaging solutions provider WestRock has acquired automated packaging machinery solutions provider Linkx Packaging Systems for an undisclosed sum.

Linkx Packaging Systems is expertise in manufacturing automated packaging machinery solutions ranging from single-order dispatch systems to fully integrated automation.

The acquired business will allow Linkx to expand its portfolio of automated packaging system offerings to the customers.

The firm produces various automation solutions, including factory packaging automation solutions, warehouse dispatch automation solutions and repack packing automation solutions.

Linkx’s automated factory packaging automation solutions can be used for packing all types of shelf-ready and retail-ready FMCG packaged products in the ood, beverage, pharmaceutical and home care sectors.

The firm manufactures a range of fully automated and semi-automatic ecom packaging warehouse dispatch automation lines, systems and machines, which can reduce material and transport costs, as well as maximize labor productivity, profit and ROI.

Linkx produces BoxSizer technology platform, which can right-size multiple sizes of cartons on the same machine without halting for changeovers.

The firm’s repack packing automation solutions are suitable for contract packing and 3PL companies, which require part automation to replace labor intensive start and end of line procedures of re-packing with automation.

Linkx’s BoxSizer platform is said to compliment WestRock’s existing automated packaging systems portfolio, including Box on Demand solution.

Box on Demand solution enables to produce custom-sized boxes, while BoxSizer decrease the height dimension of multiple-sized boxes with no changeover to reduce empty space, void fill, materials, labor and shipping costs.

Linkx also provides a range of automation services, including installation, integration, refurbishment, overhauls, upgrades, preventative maintenance, troubleshooting, machine breakdown, repairs and spares.

WestRock chief commercial officer and corrugated packaging business president Jeff Chalovich said: “We’re excited to add Linkx and its BoxSizer technology to our automated packaging systems portfolio.

“Linkx further differentiates our paper and packaging machinery offerings and helps us address the growing need for on-demand packaging, especially for e-commerce applications.”

WestRock provides paper and packaging solutions to the customers across the world from locations in North America, South America, Europe, Asia and Australia.