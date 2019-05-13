Westfall Technik, a provider of plastics manufacturing solutions, has acquired Delta Pacific Products and its wholly-owned subsidiaries Prism Plastics Products and NxTBio Technologies for an undisclosed sum.

Delta Pacific is involved in the production of plastic products for the customers in the life science and medical device industries.

The company is a major injection molder in the San Francisco Bay Area that serves medical device startup community in the region.

Delta Pacific’s engineers and operators will assist medtech R&D professionals in different stages ranging from prototyping phase through FDA approval and full production.

Delta Pacific offers a wide range of manufacturing services for medical device companies focus on launching new products into the market.

Prism’s facility outside Minneapolis is said to offer additional capacity and capabilities for Westfall to offer customers located in the Midwest.

Prism and Delta acquisitions add more than 50,000ft² of additional production space to Westfall’s capacity before the planned expansion at Delta, said Westfall Technik.

In addition, Westfall Technik acquired NxTBio Technologies, a developer, marketer and distributor of branded bioscience laboratory consumables.

NxTBio’s product portfolio is comprised of pipette tips, filter tips, tubes and strip tubes, vials, multi-well plates, and related racking systems.

Delta Pacific Products president and CEO Yuan Tian said: “We chose to join Westfall Technik because we knew Westfall would expand the services and production capacity we offer to the medical device community in the Bay area and greater Minneapolis.

“We can now offer our customers high volume production, device assembly and rapid precision toolmaking throughout the United States and, through Westfall’s extensive sales team, can offer our services to customers we could never previously reach.”

Westfall Technik supplies plastics manufacturing solutions to the customers in the medical, consumer packaging and consumer goods industries.

The company provides modern automated systems, correlative molding processes, and effective industry 4.0 concepts to its customers.

Westfall’s products offer 100% inspection and traceability ranging from pellet to pallet and supply chain security compliance to the brand owners.