Weller, a provider of CBD-infused food and beverage products, has launched first products, CBD Coconut Bites, which is available in dark chocolate, caramel and original flavor varieties.

Weller co-founder Matt Oscamou said: “Consumers are over-scheduled and stressed now more than ever.

“Weller is all about enabling people to be the best version of themselves and snack into wellness by delivering the natural benefits of hemp CBD through convenient, trusted products that people love.”

Founded by natural food industry veterans, Matt Oscamou, founder and CEO of Frontier Snacks, and John Simmons, founder and CEO of Third Street Chai, Weller is on a mission to bring ground-breaking products to the market that will change the way consumers can access the power of CBD through simple, delicious, functional foods suitable for any occasion.

Headquartered in Boulder, Colorado, well-known as a hub for innovation and expertise in both natural foods and hemp, Weller is excited to be one of the country’s first clean lineage CBD food companies to emerge during the monumental decision and approval by legislation for the Farm Bill which now legalizes the cultivation of industrial hemp.

Weller co-founder Simmons said: “We are a passionate team of athletes, engineers, foodies and yogis who have spent 30+ collective years in the natural food industry.

“Wellness through diet and lifestyle is second nature for us all and hemp CBD has played a part in each of our wellness journeys in a deep way. With this, Weller was born and we cannot wait to share these effective and insanely delicious products with the world.”

Delivering a lightly-sweet taste and delightfully-crispy crunch, all three flavors of Weller’s CBD Coconut Bites offer a snacking experience that consumers will crave. Available in single-serving (5 bites) and multi-serving (20 bites) packaging, each bite is infused with 5MG of CBD (cannabidiol) from full-spectrum hemp extract and made with clean, simple and sustainably-sourced ingredients.

Weller’s trusted source of Colorado-grown CBD along with its clean extraction methods, proprietary infusion process, clean lineage and third-party testing, ensure that each bite delivers the benefits of CBD consistently and reliably.

Weller is available at natural and conventional retailers including Lucky’s Market and Lassens and can also be purchased directly on the brand website and Amazon.

