Welch Packaging, a multi-site family owned business concentrated in the Midwest, has acquired Heritage Packaging, a supplier of corrugated packaging and supplies located in Lincoln, IL.

Heritage Packaging’s product offerings include corrugated boxes, displays and design services as well as a range of packaging supplies. Acquiring Heritage Packaging extends the Welch Packaging geographic service area into central Illinois. With operations already located in six Midwestern states, this acquisition reinforces Welch’s commitment to growth.

Heritage Packaging and Welch Packaging are both family-owned businesses and meet customer needs through a focus on service, quality and providing cost-effective corrugated products and packaging supplies. “Heritage Packaging has a solid reputation with customers as a provider of corrugated boxes and customer-first service. Since its founding in 1977, Heritage Packaging has been known to be responsive, flexible and quality focused,” stated Scott Welch, CEO of Welch Packaging. “For the last 12 years, Heritage Packaging has been owned and guided by Greg Basford. Greg and his family have a rich tradition in the packaging industry. We are delighted for Greg to join the Welch team and continue to lead Heritage Packaging to future success.”

“In transitioning the ownership of Heritage Packaging, I was looking for a partner to ensure we realized the growth potential existing in our local market—while maintaining a personal and family-owned culture,” said Greg Basford, Heritage Packaging Owner. “Welch has a strong mission and a unique cause that drives associates. I look forward to joining with Welch to extend our customer base and expand packaging solutions for the benefit of our customers.”

“Making a difference for our customers, our associates and our communities is what Welch Packaging is all about. We look forward to partnering with Heritage Packaging to extend this mission into a new marketplace,” concluded Welch.

Source: Company Press Release