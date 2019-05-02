US-based supermarket chain Wegmans has replaced plastic straws with Footprint's bio-degradable paper straws, as part of its sustainable efforts.

Footprint announced that it will manufacture more than 10% of American’s daily use of straws at its HACCP food-safe factories.

The company claims that major brands are replacing plastic straws with its bio-degradable compostable and marine-safe paper straws for the elimination of single-use plastics.

Both US states Seattle and Washington, DC have already banned plastic straws. Scotland aims to eliminate plastic straws by 2019, while Taiwan is banning all single-use plastic including straws by 2030.

Footprint founder and CEO Troy Swope said: “Replacing plastic straws will make a profound impact as they are among frequently found items in marine pollution.

“We are eliminating plastic pollution from getting into the water that is killing dolphins, whales and other marine life.”

Footprint is providing straws, made from specially engineered paper, in three sizes. They deliver optimum performance and help avoid the quality concerns associated with inferior paper straws.

The company has engineered the straws to be strong over days of use, and will break down completely in 90 days or less.

Footprint is also involved in the development, designing and manufacturing of other patented products such as paper bowls, trays, cups and packaging that help companies to eliminate plastic, in addition to supplying straws to Wegmans and other major brands.

Wegmans is also planning to eliminate single-use grocery bags in all of its New York state stores by the end of this year, as the state’s plastic shopping bag ban set to be effective in 2020.

In an Earth Day announcement last week, Wegmans packaging and sustainability manager Jason Wadsworth said: “We’re taking measurable steps to improve and implement programs that increase our recycling rate, minimize waste, and help make a difference in every community we serve.”

Based in Gilbert of Arizona, Footprint designs, develops and produces shaped fiber and paper into bio-degradable and compostable products.