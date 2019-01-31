The Netherlands-based Weener Plastics has selected flexible SD-WAN solution from Orange Business Services to improve agility and internal communication across the organization.

As part of a five-year managed agreement, Weener Plastics will implement SD-WAN platform in its 24 sites located in Europe, Asia and Latin America.

Weener Plastics global IT director Eric den Hertog said: “Because of our rapid global expansion, we were looking for a worldwide IT partner that could also offer local support and solutions for all of our sites throughout the world.

“The Flexible SD-WAN solution provides us with a reliable and agile network to support us during our next phase of business. Thanks to Orange Business Services, we can focus on the things we’re good at: developing and producing innovative plastic packaging solutions.”

Flexible SD-WAN is a fully automated and intelligent network that encompasses on-demand virtualized services designed to enhance end-to-end performance and control.

The SD-WAN solution enables companies to provide flexible and agile approach to accommodate the enterprise network as per user requirements. It is said to be a future-proof solution completely incorporated in Orange’s SDN architecture.

Via simple interface, the enterprises can use their network to better predict and respond to changes in their business environment and migrate applications to the cloud.

Orange Business Services Europe senior vice president Fabrice de Windt said: “A migration to SD-WAN requires careful consideration and expertise in making sure the solution is adequately designed with steady state operations in mind. Through our deep knowledge and expertise with SD-WAN solutions, we are the perfect partner for Weener Plastics’ international ambitions.”

Based in Ede, Weener Plastics supplies advanced and sustainable plastic packaging solutions to its customers.

The company is engaged in the designing, development and manufacturing of caps, closures, bottles and jars for the personal care, food and beverage and home care markets.

With specialized in deo packaging, nutrition packaging and aerosol packaging, Weener employs over 3,000 people and operates 25 facilities in 16 countries across the globe.