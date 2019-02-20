RPC Group has said that WaveGrip’s G1 multi-packing applicator is helping Canadian artisanal brewery Lagabière to increase its canning output.

The environmentally friendly multi-packing solution is said to extend support to Lagabière in its goal to double its canning output over the next few years.

Situated in the center of Old Saint-Jean in Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu in Quebec, Lagabière Microbrasserie produces six core beers such as India Pale Ale Ta Meilleure and the embellished Ta Plus Meilleure.

Lagabière has selected G1 applicator to improve the manufacturing process, as well as reduce the cost of materials and labour.

The G1 multi-packing applicator offers speeds of up to 100 cans-per-minute (cpm) and occupies less room space than a small work station with a footprint of less than 1.2 m².

The G1 is entry-level multi-packing for artisanal producers, and holds capacity to create professional multi-packs within seconds. It is provided with a simple design to reduce maintenance requirements.

Lagabière co-founder Sébastien Laganière said: “Moving from our previous clip solutions for cans has made a tremendous difference to the multi-packing of our 4-packs.

“With over 90% of our production in cans, improving on our efficiencies and having the ability to run at even faster speeds in the future, means our aim to double our output is definitely on track.”

WaveGrip is said to be the lightest carrier on the market, with a weight of less than 4g for a standard six-pack.

WaveGrip carriers are completely recyclable and meet present US Packaging regulations by being photodegradable. It can be easily integrated into the existing canning line.

WaveGrip managing director Aaron McIvor said: “The G1 is designed to meet the needs of craft and artisan brewers and we are delighted that Lagabière has installed the first WaveGrip applicator in Canada.

“Its combination of multi-packing efficiency and the sustainability of the WaveGrip carrier are proving to be a real attraction across the whole of North America, helping breweries maximize their production output and minimize their environmental impact.”