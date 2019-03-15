Multi-packing solutions manufacturer WaveGrip has unveiled its craft beer inspired applicator, the G1, and its sustainable and colorful multi-packing carriers.

Wavegrip said that it will showcase the products on booth 4009 at this year’s Craft Brewers Conference, between April 8 – 11th in Denver, Colorado.

The G1 applicator, which works effectively for craft breweries, is capable of creating multi-packs of 4, 6 or 8 cans, all with the one machine.

The company said that the G1 is designed to be competitively priced and compact in size measuring just 55” x 31.5” (1.4m x 0.8m), which makes the machine attractive for the brewers at their early stages in drink production.

In addition, WaveGrip has made its carriers to be the lightest carriers, weighing less than 4g for a standard six-pack ring and are now available in a range of colors for maximum branding impact.

The company said that all WaveGrip carriers are 100% recyclable and in line with current US packaging regulations by being photodegradable.

The G1 is compatible with all WaveGrip carriers and uses the standard WaveGrip reels to pack more than 3000 6-packs and delivers a run time of five hours at 60 cans per minute (cpm) or three hours at 100cpm.

WaveGrip’s G2 applicator, used for mid-range multi-packing for larger craft and medium volume producers, will be displayed on the Palmer Canning booth allowing visitors to see. It leaves small footprint and ensures that it can be easily scaled with growth of breweries using modular approach.

WaveGrip managing director Aaron McIvor said: “Craft beer goes from strength to strength in the North America market, that’s why we’re at CBC again this year. Our aim is to continue to show craft brewers how WaveGrip can provide a truly flexible, cost-effective multi-packing solution that delivers sustainability, and branding impact whilst maximizing labor efficiencies in production.”

In February 2019, RPC group has announced that Wavegrip’s G1 is installed at Canada-based artisanal brewery Lagabière to increase its canning output.

Lagabière Microbrasserie is situated in the center of Old Saint-Jean in Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu in Quebec, and produces six core beers, India Pale Ale Ta Meilleure and the embellished Ta Plus Meilleure.