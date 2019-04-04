Multi-packing solutions provider WaveGrip has introduced a new carrier solution for the slimmer and sleek style cans.

The new WaveGrip Sleek is a lighter and stronger solution designed to meet the rigorous standards of the retail sector.

According to the company, the usage of slimmer and sleek style cans is increasing across a variety of alcoholic and soft beverages.

At lesser than 2.25g per six-pack carrier, the new solution is said to provide significant packaging material savings and environmental advantages compared against standard six-pack rings, rigid plastic handles and traditional cardboard carriers.

WaveGrip said that the new solution also continues the company’s focus on delivering environmentally sustainable multi-packing solutions for beverage cans.

Each WaveGrip Sleek 6-pack carrier measures 171mm x 117mm, and includes aperture designed for perfect fitting to each can during application.

The apertures are closer together due to the smaller body of the sleek cans, and the pitch is designed to facilitate perfect fit, as well as provide strength and durability.

The new solution can be used across the range of WaveGrip applicators, and will be integrated integrated by WaveGrip’s OEM partners into production lines of brewers and beverage manufacturers.

WaveGrip managing director Aaron McIvor said: “The new slimmer sleek cans are providing a real point of differentiation for many beverage brands and it was therefore essential that we were able to provide all the efficiency and sustainability benefits of WaveGrip to this latest packaging format.

“With its lightweight and ability to be applied across our range of applicators WaveGrip Sleek delivers the performance producers and consumers demand as part of any sleek can multi-packing solution for beverages.

In March this year, WaveGrip has unveiled its craft beer inspired applicator, the G1, and its sustainable and colorful multi-packing carriers.

The G1 applicator, which works effectively for craft breweries, is capable of creating multi-packs of 4, 6 or 8 cans, all with the one machine.

WaveGrip said that its carriers are 100% recyclable and in line with current US packaging regulations by being photodegradable.