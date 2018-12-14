Wallace Carlson Printing, a full-service commercial/packaging printer in Minnetonka, has received two silver awards in the 2018 Printing Impressions Gold Ink Awards competition.

The winning entries–Merry-Go-Round Self Promotion in the Packaging and Folding Carton category, and Color Chrome M/FX Swatchbook in the Sample Books and Swatchbooks category–were both produced using the Color-Logic metallic color process.

Announcing the awards, Wallace Carlson COO Charlie Cox said: “The outstanding metallic special effects made possible with our Color-Logic software simply wowed the awards judges–just as they wow our clients and bring in profitable new business. Licensing the Color-Logic process is one of the best procurement moves Wallace Carson has made in a long time.”

Wallace Carlson Printing, founded in 1931, is a certified woman-owned company specializing in marketing collateral, retail and product catalogs, packaging, and direct mail.

Wallace Carlson licensed the Color-Logic process in 2018 to expand the capability of their Komori H-UV press in the packaging market.

Color-Logic develops color communication systems and software tool sets for a variety of special effect printing applications. Color-Logic provides brand owners, product managers, corporations, and their advertising agencies the ability to differentiate themselves and their clients with a simple print production process that yields dramatic results.

Color-Logic decorative effects utilize the existing workflows of printers and designers, yielding dynamic results without the use of special equipment. Color-Logic supports the value of print and works with designers and printers to enhance their printed media.

