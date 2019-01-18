Laminates and packaging solutions producer Walki is set to unveil paper- and board-based composite materials for food and non-food packaging.

The company said that it will showcase the new materials at this year’s Packaging Innovations event, to be held in Birmingham, UK.

Walki is inviting the manufacturers and branded companies in the food and non-food sectors, packaging manufacturers and designers to visit booth D46 and get information and advice about individual solutions.

At the trade fair, the company is set ti unveil coated board qualities from the Walki Pack Frost and Walki Pack Chill range, which as primary packaging make it possible to do without the need of further materials.

Walki barrier board technical service & development manager Stefan Erdmann said: “In this way, the amount of packaging is reduced for the good of the environment and economic efficiency, and the product is optimally protected at the same time.”

Walki has created a special tear strip for practical opening and reclosing. It has a completely intact barrier surface without perforation and the folding box can be cleanly and accurately opened at the specified position and can be easily closed again through lateral folding and fitting back together, a clear benefit for the consumer.

The company claims that it manufactures flexible paper-based lids and is also introducing a range of products for single-serve foods like yogurt, cream cheese or instant soups.

The lids are sustainable since they are free from aluminum and are made from renewable and recyclable raw materials.

Apart from the sustainability, the lid materials come with good printing quality, allowing safe transport of the food thanks to their strength and resistance to tearing, and can be peeled off without damage.

Products that need high-quality packaging and finishing like cosmetics, perfumes, confectionery, exclusive spirits or tobacco, are packed using sustainable packaging. It has a special competitive advantage in these areas with striking designs, manufacturing and recycling.

Walki has also introduced metallized board grades which consist of board, water-based glue and a small amount of aluminum dust and contain no PET or other plastic components.

Stefan Erdmann added: “The result is just as smooth and glossy as similar conventional products, while being conventionally printable to a high degree as well as much more sustainable.”