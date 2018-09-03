VPK’s Corex division doubles production area at Polish facility

VPK Packaging Group’s Corex division has increased its area at its facility located centrally on the Poznan-Gdansk axis to support growth and optimize logistics in Poland.

The Corex division is engaged in producing cardboard tubes used in a large number of sectors including as the foil, paper, textile and steel industries, as well as edge protectors for industrial markets.

VPK said that the addition of new building has almost doubled the total production area, giving space for future growth and additional machines.

The firm, which has also commissioned a drying unit at the facility, plans to install a number of other machines.

VPK said in a statement: “In addition to the growth of the production capacity, logistics have also improved. Thanks to integrated loading bays, trucks can now load faster and more efficiently.”

Corex also owns a Consumer Packaging division producing tubes for various consumer markets.

VPK global accounts & marketing director Roel Verbinnen said: “The Polish tube market continues to grow. Foil and paper production provide the largest demand. The expansion in Poland supports this business need.”

Earlier this year, Irish corrugated packaging company Rigid Containers, a unit of VPK, has extended its facility located in the Galvone Business Park, Limerick, with an investment of €8m in a bid to boost production capacity.

The two newly opened extensions include 880m² southern extension intended to accommodate new materials handling system, as well as a western extension which comprises a 708m² ground housing a new glueing machine and ancillary equipment, and a 400m² of mezzanine floor.

As part of the expansion, Rigid Containers has installed new materials handling system comprising three double-bay transfer shuttles, 23 lanes of belt conveyor, additional storage space, new corrugator take-off area and a new belt conveyor.

Rigid Containers is engaged in producing corrugated packaging for customers in consumer goods, food & beverages, pharma & medical, and e-commerce industries.

VPK provides broad range of packaging solutions which include corrugated packaging, point-of-sales solutions, solid board packaging as well as cores and edge protectors.