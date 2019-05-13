Volpak, a manufacturer of horizontal form-fill-seal solutions for the pouch-type packaging, is set to open a new R&D facility to support its clients and stakeholders that develop sustainable pouch solutions.

Located within the company’s premises, the R&D center, known as PouchLAB, includes a latest pouch forming machine, which based on FFS technology, and testing equipment.

With PouchLAB, Volpak said that several industry players can analyze their material, manufacture pouches and test the quality of various products, all in a controlled environment along with technical expertise of Volpak.

“According to several market studies, in the consumer goods industry, users increasingly reward eco-sustainable solutions. Such trend is growing worldwide, supported by increasingly strict international regulation to reduce global warming.

“Flexible pouching is the fastest growing packaging sector, since it is one of the packaging solutions with lower carbon footprint. Nevertheless, it needs to continue transforming itself into an even eco-friendlier segment, with recyclability on the forefront of its agenda,” Volpak said in a statement.

Aimed at reducing carbon footprint, PouchLAB is expected to help the customers and converter partners to develop new solutions and explore new sustainable materials for packaging, connecting the know-how and expertise of all the players in the flexible pouching industry.

In addition, the company is supporting the reduction of carbon footprint with the development of a brand new packaging technology that allows customers to produce flexible pouches made of 100% recyclable paper.

Following the banning of few types of plastics in certain countries, Volpak has designed its equipment to address a growing urgency among companies worldwide to adopt recyclable material for their packaging.

Volpak, part of Coesia group, said that the new system is available on new machines and comes with an option of installing it on existing Volpak machines as an upgrade.

With the upgrade, the machine can convert the existing production line into a fully recyclable one. The retrofit is said to offer overall improved sealing sequence and equipment, including a variety of format options for the pouch design.

Established in 1979, Volpak was acquired by Coesia in 1996.