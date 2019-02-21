Visible Supply Chain Management is set to introduce an advanced corrugated box creation / folding technology to optimize supply chain control.

In August this year, the company is planning to introduce three-color flexo-folder-gluer (FFG) to help small to mid-sized (SMB) clients compete with the Walmarts and Amazons across the world by offering flexible and high-speed production of corrugated boxes.

The FFG generates high-quality printing with 250-line print capability, and enables Visible clients to maintain high quality just in time materials and product inventory.

Visible’s system is said to provide reduced lead time and higher quality packaging, with high-speed flexographic printing.

The new system allows SMB companies to solve their supply chain management issues such as packaging, shipping and delivery.

Visible Supply Chain Management president Casey Adams said: “Packaging is a key component of our clients’ supply chains.

“Our greatest desire is to give our clients the power to succeed. The new FFG technology and reduced lead times will help.”

Visible is also planning to open a research and development (R&D) warehouse in the third quarter of this year. The new warehouse will collect, test and report on new technologies for the supply chain management industry.

The R&D warehouse, which is currently under development, will enable customers to validate the efficiency of new technologies and equipment.

Adams further added: “In our world today, consumers expect that all of the companies should be able to perform at the level of Amazon Prime.

“Our R&D warehouse will search out and investigate new technologies to help SMB companies across all aspects of their supply chains.”

Since 1992, Visible has been providing customized solutions for the customers in B2B and B2C organizations.

With advanced services in ecommerce, direct sales, direct response and omnichannel, Visible provides efficient strategies for clients in various sectors such as postal rate negotiation, transportation, logistics, brokerage and fulfillment.

The company also offers custom-packaging solutions, as well as small parcel services to its customers.