US-based Virtual Packaging has invested in Highcon Beam digital cutting and creasing machine in order to enhance its production operations.

Since 1996, Virtual Packaging has been offering shelf appeal consulting and packaging prototypes to different clients in the US and across the globe.

Virtual Packaging CEO Monty Patterson said: “Our customers have been more than happy with the prototypes we have supplied them and many of them have wanted us to continue to first production. To do that we realized that we needed to invest in digital technology.

“The Highcon Beam will allow us to produce the highly creative and distinctive prototypes and packaging required by our clients and to maintain rapid delivery without the time or costs involved in conventional die manufacture.”

Highcon Beam digital cutting and creasing solution offers speed of up to 5,000 sheets per hour, enabling to expand mainstream production.

Highcon Systems has developed the digital cutting and creasing solution to address the challenges of folding carton converters and print service providers.

Designed to replace the expensive and slow conventional die-making and setup process, the system features an advanced digital technology that helps to carry out a range of applications in-house.

Highcon Americas sales VP and GM Matt Bennett said: “The vision of Virtual Packaging is inspiring. They are proven trendsetters and their focus on client satisfaction in terms of packaging shelf appeal, quality and time to market makes them an ideal customer for the capabilities of the Highcon Beam.”

Based in Grapevine of Texas, Virtual Packaging manufactures bags, pouches, shrink sleeves, labels, folding cartons, and corrugated boxes.

The firm supplies its packages to consumer packaged goods manufacturers and retailers across the US and several other countries.

Highcon Systems also produces products such as Highcon Euclid III, Highcon Euclid IIIS, Highcon EuclidIIIC, digital finishing solutions and optional modules.

Highcon Euclid III is a third generation digital cutting and creasing machine designed for converters, printers, trade finishers and 3D service bureaus.