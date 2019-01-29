Recycling firm Viridor has renewed contract with UK-based Suffolk County Council for the mixed dry recyclate.

As part of 10-year, £88.75 worth contract, Viridor will sort out recyclate via Masons materials recycling facility (MRF).

From May this year, Viridor Resource Management will start marketing of the material.

Masons MRF processes more than 55,000 tons of dry mixed recyclate per annum, including including paper, cardboard, plastic bottles and metal cans collected by all the Suffolk Waste Partnership authorities.

Viridor local authority development head Simon Prior said the firm’s relationship with the Suffolk authorities, through the consortium and now the county council over the past two decades, will now enter the next chapter in servicing their requirements.

Viridor, along with councils, has worked to maximize Suffolk’s chances for recycling and supported circular economy.

Simon further added: “We look forward to building on this work and advancing our shared goals of helping residents understand and make the most of their efforts in recycling.”

Suffolk County Council cabinet member for waste Paul West said: “We are looking forward to working with Viridor to build on Suffolk’s excellent track record of recycling and ensuring sustainable outlets for the recyclable waste collected from homes across the county.”

In June 2018, Viridor and ood packaging manufacturer Faerch Plast have collaborated with retailers Marks & Spencer (M&S), Tesco and Sainsbury to create circular economy for recycling black plastic.

The partnership was formed to work on turning recycled black plastic into new food grade packaging in a project welcomed by Environment Secretary Michael Gove.

Viridor’s specialist plastics recycling facility, which is situated at Rochester in Kent, is serving as a centre of excellence for the initiative.

Viridor manages two business units, including recycling and resources and energy. Part of Pennon Group, Viridor operates more than 320 facilities across the UK.

The company serves business of all sizes across the UK. It has local collection depots in strategic locations such as Bristol, Manchester, London, Glasgow and Exeter.