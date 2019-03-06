Vintage Wine Estates has announced the acquisition of Alloy Wine Works, one of the first innovators of fine varietal, appellated wines available in aluminum cans.

Alloy Wine Works was founded by Central Coast winemaker, grower and entrepreneur Andrew Jones, creator of Field Recording wines. Alloy Wine Works craft wines are currently available on the shelves of high-end retailers and fine wine shops nationwide.

“Simply put, we were so impressed by Andrew’s vision of providing high quality wines in alternative packaging that we felt the brand aligned perfectly with our commitment to vertical integration and innovation, of always being focused on wine quality and the consumer experience,” commented Pat Roney, CEO of Vintage Wine Estates.

Andrew has been able to source Alloy Wine Works at the highest quality level due to his long-standing relationships with growers from Santa Barbara to Paso Robles. The four core varietals of the portfolio include the Everyday Rose, Chardonnay, Pinot Noir and Everyday Red with continued small production of exclusive favorites such as Book Club (Sauvignon Blanc), Antipasto (Sangiovese) and Pacific Bloom Sangria.

The leadership of the Alloy Wine Works project, moving forward, will carry an additional winemaking voice—Josh Phelps, founder and winemaker of Grounded Wine Co. Josh and Andrew share similar entrepreneurial approaches to making world class wines and will collaborate to set benchmarks for wine style and explore future innovation projects and opportunities.

Josh Phelps was raised in a distinguished winemaking family in Napa Valley, California and achieved early success producing authentic, well-made wines for the wine consumer. Josh established Grounded Wine Co. in 2017, sourcing and blending wines from top appellations including Napa Valley, Washington State and Paso Robles. Vintage Wine Estates handles national sales for Grounded Wine Co., one of its emerging brands.

According to CNBC, sales of canned wine grew 43 percent in the U.S. from June 2017 to June 2018. Although canned wine is still a small portion of the wider industry, it is one of the fastest growing categories thanks to its portability, expansion of non-traditional wine occasions and the acceptance of alternative packaging by younger consumers. Alloy Wine Works is currently ranked #8 for premium canned wine above $10.

Source: Company Press Release