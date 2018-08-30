Videojet Technologies, a provider of coding, marking and printing solutions, has introduced new 1580 continuous inkjet (CIJ) printer to help improve daily operations.

The new Videojet 1580 continuous inkjet printer helps to deliver an effortless marking and coding experience with increased uptime and reduced total cost of ownership (TCO) by assessing and enhancing printer performance.

The printer will place quality codes on the products with minimal operator intervention, enabling manufacturers to focus on their primary task of running the production line.

Videojet 1580 printer uses the firm’s OPTIMiZE software, which assesses printer performance, operator behavior and environmental parameters, helping to correct suboptimal printer usage that may result in unplanned downtime and adversely impact line productivity or increase total cost of ownership.

The new printer also features Videojet SIMPLICiTY user interface that will help decrease operator printer interactions. It also allows to avoid potential user errors through an tablet-inspired 10in touchscreen display.

Videojet 1580 CIJ printer is provided with an advanced code assurance capability for intelligent message creation functionality and customizable interfaces and customizable interfaces with built-in wizards that enable operators to only view options they required.

The printer also includes built-in make-up reserve tank that enables to run for a minimum eight hours after the cartridge is empty, while perforated nozzle with an advanced CleanFlow technology needs less frequent cleaning.

Videojet SmartCell color-coded printer components will also support operators to quickly carry out routine maintenance works.

Videojet global business unit director Anthony Blencowe said: “Manufacturers can avoid unplanned downtime and improve their total cost of ownership through hints and tips based on current inkjet printer operations.

“The Videojet OPTIMiZE tool offers manufacturers suggestions on how to improve operator interaction with the printer and environmental conditions surrounding the printer, as well as provide guidance on printer maintenance.”

Videojet Technologies offers in-line printing, coding, and marking products, application specific fluids, and product life cycle services for the consumer-packaged goods, pharmaceutical, and industrial goods industries.

With more than 400 distributors and OEMs, Videojet provides products and services in around 135 countries.