Coding, marking and printing solutions provider Videojet Technologies has expanded its range of fiber laser marking systems with the launch of new Videojet 7230 and 7330 models.

The two marking solutions, which are up to 44% lighter than similar fiber lasers from other providers, are developed to meet the manufacturers’ demands for a light, compact and adaptable fiber laser solution.

Videojet Technologies Laser Business Unit manager Sascha Ammesdoerfer said: “Manufacturers can benefit from a light, compact and agile fiber laser solution, offering versatility in tight spaces.

“The option of a 0° or 90° degree marking head orientation provides flexibility on production lines with space limitations, and with the addition of the 6mm marking head, also the smallest laser head dimensions in the industry.”

Capable of providing increased productivity, the Videojet 7230 and 7330 Fiber Lasers are available with 10 and 20 watts of output power, respectively.

The enhanced features of the lasers allow them to provide total operational freedom, the firm said.

“Videojet understands the varying needs that manufacturers require for coding and marking parts, consumer packaged goods (CPG), and pharmaceutical products, and has specifically designed the new 7230 and 7330 Fiber Lasers to meet their unique coding requirements,” Videojet said in a statement.

The new fiber lasers feature improved data processing speeds and competitive marking speeds of up to 2,000 characters per second (speed based on 6mm marking head and substrate dependent), allowing manufacturers to mark more products and codes, faster than previous Videojet lasers.

In addition to providing seamless operation into the production line, the Videojet 7230 and 7330 Fiber Lasers can reduce downtime and boost productivity include an air-cooled laser source that virtually eliminates maintenance intervals.

Videojet said that variety of user interfaces options are provided to the manufacturers to control the Videojet 7230 and 7330 Fiber Lasers, including the Videojet Touch Control Software+ (TCS+) which allows manufacturers control Videojet lasers remotely through either the TU430 10.1” color touchscreen laser controller, or from virtually any browser-based device, other than the Safari browser.