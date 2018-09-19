Verso further expands specialty label paper portfolio

Verso has further expanded its specialty label paper portfolio with the introduction of three new label papers, dubbed OptiLabel HB, OptiLitho C1S and OptiPrime Inkjet WS.

The new offerings join Verso’s label paper portfolio which includes Aspect, Sterling, OptiTherm, UniTherm, DuraPoint, ProPoint, OmniPoint, LithoPoint, EcoPoint and CraftPoint.

The company will present the new label papers at this year’s Labelexpo Americas event in Chicago of Illinois, which will be take place from 24 to 27 September.

Verso graphic papers president Mike Weinhold said: “We are pleased to be launching three new innovative label products for pressure sensitive, label and converting, and inkjet food contact applications to satisfy the growing needs of our specialty paper customers.”

OptiLabel HB family of general purpose pressure sensitive face stock papers have been expanded with the introduction of new 58lb (3300ft2 / 86gsm) basis weight product, which can be used for laminating, label printing, die cutting and high speed label application processes.

OptiLabel HB products are available in 53lb (3300ft2 / 78gsm) basis weight, and can be used for high-end and pressure sensitive label applications.

Suitable for flexographic printing, OptiLabel HB products are provided with premium brightness and an enhanced blue-white shade combined with high opacity and semi-gloss finish.

OptiLitho C1S is a new family of C1S glue-applied cut and stack label papers developed for label and converting applications.

OptiLitho C1S is provided in 55lb (3300ft2 / 81gsm) and 60lb (3300ft2 / 89gsm) basis weights. It offers smooth surface and enhanced ink holdout for offset, flexographic and rotogravure printing, and developed to perform in demanding and unique printing and converting applications.

OptiPrime Inkjet WS is the new addition to the OptiPrime family of specialty pressure sensitive label papers, which can be used for emerging label printing technologies.

OptiPrime Inkjet WS is a wet strength label paper developed for premium aqueous inkjet and flexographic direct food contact pressure sensitive label applications.

The new OptiPrime Inkjet WS is provided in 42lb (3300 ft2/ 62gsm) and 38lb (3000ft2 / 62gsm) basis weights.

Verso specialty papers general manager and vice president Ed Buehler said: “OptiLabel HB and OptiLitho C1S products are made on the No. 3 paper machine known for making high quality release liner and label papers at Verso’s Escanaba Mill in Michigan, a fully integrated pulp and paper manufacturing facility.”

