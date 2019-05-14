Italy-based Eni Group's chemical subsidiary Versalis has signed an agreement with European company Montello to develop new range of plastic products made from recycled packaging.

As part of the deal, the firms will develop a range of products that can contain up to 70% of post-consumer plastic to mostly meet the demands of the packaging and agricultural sectors.

Eni said that the new developments are created through an innovative process and in partnership with Montello laboratories and the Versalis Research Centre in Mantua.

The firm said in a statement: “Advances in consolidated technological and commercial expertise in the polyethylene industry has enabled the two companies to develop a range of products that can contain up to 70% of post-consumer plastic.”

The undisclosed client companies have already conducted industrial tests, resulting in positive feedback.

Versalis CEO Daniele Ferrari said: “At Versalis we are committed to developing tangible circular economy solutions and to do this we believe it is essential to combine the strengths and skills throughout the supply chain.

“To truly close the loop, recycled plastic must be transformed into new raw materials for high-value applications, which is why we are partnering with Montello, a leader in the recycling sector.”

Additionally, the agreement provides for the development of new processes to create highly sustainable products, to meet the performance demands required by the market.

Montello chairman Roberto Sancinelli said: “This agreement between Versalis, a leading producer of virgin polymers and Montello is indicative of a growing environmental focus and an awareness of the vital importance of recycling and returning plastic back to the initial production cycle at the end of its life.”

Montello is a European company focused on post-consumer plastic recovery and recycling technologies.

The firm, with 650 employees, currently operates a factory in the Province of Bergamo in the Italian region of Lombardy. The factory is equipped to have recycling capacity of 200,000 tons a year of post-consumer plastic packaging from which new products are obtained.

Versalis is engaged in producing plastics, rubbers and chemicals from renewable sources, for its customers.