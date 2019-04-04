Veritas Farms, a vertically-integrated agribusiness focused on the production of full spectrum hemp extracts with naturally occurring cannabinoids, has announced the launch of enhanced consumer friendly labeling and packaging redesigned to improve the Veritas Farms brand user experience.

Alexander Salgado, CEO and Co-Founder of Veritas Farms, commented, “Our full-spectrum hemp oil extract products serve a broad range of consumers in the United States and internationally. As we continue the planned Veritas Farms expansion from e-commerce only into several major new distribution channels and brick-and-mortar retailers, we have taken the opportunity to enhance our labels and packaging with more information for consumers to better understand our products right at the point of sale.”

“These newly redesigned labels and outer packaging have more product information and clearer easy to identify call-outs around ingredients, flavoring, and aromas. In addition, all Veritas Farms brand products will now feature batch-unique QR codes linking to verifiable Certificates of Analysis from an approved scientific testing laboratory which validate potency and purity; two of the most important consumer and distributor purchase factors.”

Mr. Salgado concluded, “We feel this added element of ultimate product transparency will assist consumers to make better educated decisions, and will be vital to help set apart our high-quality Veritas Farm products from lessor quality competitors on the market.”

Veritas Farms brand products can be found at several leading online and brick-and-mortar retailers across the United States, including select CVS Pharmacy stores.

Source: Company Press Release