VerifyMe signs marketing and licensing agreement with Nosco

VerifyMe, a technology solutions company that markets a portfolio of proprietary products in the field of counterfeiting prevention, authentication, track and trace, serialization and multi-factor biometric verification solutions, has announced co-marketing and licensing agreement with Nosco, a subsidiary of Holden Industries.

Under the terms of the agreement, Nosco, Inc. will be able to offer its major packaging clients VerifyMe RainbowSecure security ink, which has been certified for use by HP Indigo on its 6000 series of HP Indigo digital printing presses. HP Indigo markets VerifyMe RainbowSecure™ as “HP Indigo Security ElectroInk.”

VerifyMe president and CEO Patrick White said: “This licensing agreement with an innovative packaging solutions company such as Nosco is another win for brand owners and our shareholders.

“This makes three licensing contracts with significant HP Indigo 6000 series printers in the last several months for our RainbowSecure™ ink, which authenticates products and adds a layer of covert serialization for cloud-based track and trace functions.”

White continued, “Secure printing project inquires have been increasing recently, as our solution has begun to be marketed by our global marketing partners (HP Indigo and S-One Holdings).”

Nosco sales and marketing senior VP Craig Curran said: “We are excited to partner with VerifyMe to bring this breakthrough technology to market.

“Through its use, we will be able to help our customers achieve brand and diversion protection across all markets.”

Nosco is a large Chicago-based printer with six sites across the United States. The company specializes in printed packaging for the natural health, personal care and pharmaceutical industries.

VerifyMe is a technology solutions company that markets products supported by patents, patent applications and trade secrets which provides identifiers and serialization for authenticating, tracking and tracing functions for labels, packaging, products.

Source: Company Press Release