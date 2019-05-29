Digital technology solutions provider VerifyMe has formed a strategic partnership with major North American inks producer INX International Ink.

The partnership will develop inkjet inks to be used for inkjet printing in combination with high speed and high volume label and packaging printing presses known as flexo or roll fed printing presses.

The specially formulated inks will allow flexo presses to print VerifyMe’s RainbowSecure invisible ink technology, which comprises variable VeriPAS Serialization, track and trace technology.

At present, the VerifyMe’s RainbowSecure ink technology is only provided on the HP Indigo digital 6000 series press platforms.

The current development will help expand VerifyMe’s penetration into the global printing of labels and packaging.

VerifyMe expects that the strategic partnership with INX and their Ink Jet Ink development will allow the company’s invisible ink technology to be implemented in around 95% of the remaining global label and packaging industry.

VerifyMe CEO Patrick White said: “This is a significant milestone for our Company, as we expand the global availability of our RainbowSecure technology by over 20 times.

“This will allow us to compete for many of the very large print job opportunities that are printed by the high speed, high volume label and packaging printing industry.”

INX International president and CEO John Hrdlick said: “We are excited to work with VerifyMe to bring their proprietary security, authentication and tracking technology to label and packing manufacturers around the world.”

INX International Ink, which is part of Sakata INX, has full service subsidiaries in Europe and South America.

The company provides a complete line of ink and coating solutions technology for commercial, packaging and digital applications.

In addition, the firm offers a full palette of digital ink systems, advanced technologies and integrated services.

VerifyMe is a technology solutions company that offers identifiers and serialisation for authenticating, tracking and tracing functions for labels, packaging and products. It also provides multi-factor biometric verification solutions to verify people.

The firm’s physical technology authenticates packaging, labels and documents with a suite of advanced security inks and pigments that work in conjunction with serialisation and track-and-trace software.